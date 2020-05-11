‘St. Pete Way’ outlines guidance to keep residents and businesses safe during reopening

The city of St. Petersburg released its “St. Pete Way” guidelines Monday, outlining steps residents and businesses should take to remain safe as the economy begins its gradual reopening amid ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

“Our residents and business owners are being inundated with daily directives and announcements from every level of government. While these are important and must be heeded, the most effective way of finding our way out of this public health crisis is by taking personal responsibility and simply doing the right thing for yourself, your loved ones, and your neighbors,” Mayor Rick Kriseman said of the guidelines.

An online presentation highlights a series of basic steps. For residents, it’s a refresher on guidance hammered for weeks since the virus showed up in Florida — wash hands regularly and thoroughly, wear face coverings in public, maintain sanitary conditions by wiping down surfaces and cell phones, etc.

Businesses likewise are presented with some basic guidance including providing hand sanitizer at all tables at restaurants, requiring public-facing employees to wear face coverings and ensuring adequate distance between diners or customers.

“In addition to adhering to the latest government orders, all restaurants in St. Pete should heed the guidance of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association. Food safety, cleaning and sanitizing, and monitoring employee health and hygiene are paramount. Retail should refer to the National Retail Federation’s ‘Operation Open Doors’ guidance,” the presentation reads.

Hand sanitizer provided should include at least 60% alcohol. Restaurants and other businesses are also asked to increase employee hand washing and sanitizing.

Restaurants who don’t already have one are asked to adopt a reservation system to mitigate potential crowding. That is especially helpful during Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Phase One reopening in which restaurants can only operate at 25% capacity, potentially leading to long lines of waiting diners.

“The more a business does to assure their guests that they are taking their health and the health and safety of their employees seriously, the more likely it is that those customers will return to their business,” the guidance advises.

The guidelines also call for patience.

“For some, it may be in their best interest and in the best interest of public health to wait to reopen, or to not move as quickly as official orders dictate. We respect and appreciate a cautious approach.”

Finally, the St. Pete Way encourages businesses, particularly restaurants, to source supplies locally.

“Locally-sourced food is fresher, and more environmentally friendly. It hasn’t traveled as far, and is more likely to be organic, without preservatives,” said Keep Saint Petersburg Local’s Olga Bof.

“Buying form local farms means there’s more money going back into our community. It also helps build connections within our community. When you buy directly from farmers, you can work with them one-on-one and then build relationships over time. This can lead to even more opportunities for your business and community in the future.”

Restaurants and retail have been allowed to be open at 25% capacity since last Monday. Barber shops and salons were allowed to open Monday, with enhanced social distancing and sanitary guidelines in place.

Gyms, fitness centers, yoga and pilates studios and movie theaters remain closed.

Pinellas County opened its beaches last Monday.