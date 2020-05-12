Connect with us

Jon Adrabi, Alexander Heckler to host virtual fundraiser for John Hickenlooper Senate bid

Hickenlooper is attempting to oust Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner in Colorado.

Jon Adrabi and Alexander Heckler of LSN Partners will host a Wednesday virtual fundraiser for Democratic candidate John Hickenlooper as he seeks to flip a Colorado Senate seat.

The event is Wednesday, May 13 at 6 p.m. Attendees can register at the ActBlue website.

Guests must contribute a minimum of $1,000 to join the virtual reception.

Hickenlooper is a former Colorado Governor who mounted an unsuccessful bid this cycle for the Democratic presidential nomination. He was at one time rumored as a potential long-shot Vice President selection.

Hickenlooper is now competing against incumbent GOP U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner. Gardner wrested the seat from Democrats in 2014, a strong year for Republicans overall.

Democrats tend to perform better in presidential election years. That note alone gives Hickenlooper a shot to snag back the seat.

Recent polls show an even rosier projection, as multiple early May polls put Hickenlooper ahead of Gardner by nearly 20 percentage points. He also topped Gardner in first quarter fundraising earlier this year.

The seat is one of the best opportunities for Democrats to flip this Senate cycle.

Adrabi and Heckler are looking to help Hickenlooper achieve that goal. Heckler is the managing partner and founder of LSN Partners, a Miami Beach-based consulting firm. The firm also has a national reach extending to Washington, D.C. and elsewhere in the country.

Adrabi is a partner at the firm and worked on Hillary Clinton‘s 2016 presidential campaign.

