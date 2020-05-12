Price Gouging Hotline receives 4,400 consumer complaints

In the two months since Attorney General Ashley Moody launched Florida’s Price Gouging Hotline, her office has received roughly 4,400 consumer reports about price gouging on essential items.

“A key part of our success is the thousands of tips flooding into our Price Gouging Hotline from Florida and beyond,” Moody said. “And as we slowly start to reopen, I want to remind Floridians to remain vigilant. Don’t let your guard down. We are more successful when we work together, so please keep sending us price gouging tips and we will continue to do our part to protect consumers.”

The battle against price gouging has occurred on several fronts including securing thousands of dollars’ worth of refunds, working with online platforms to remove excessively priced items, and gathering evidence for price gouging investigations.

Thus far, 70 subpoenas have been issued for further investigations and more than $497,000 worth of refunds has been secured. Additionally, more than 198 online posts have been deactivated for “outrageous” pricing.

The penalties for price gouging can be stiff. According to the Florida Office of the Attorney General, violators can face civil penalties of $1,000 per violation and up to $25,000 for multiple violations committed within 24 hours.

Commodities protected by Florida’s COVID-19 State of Emergency price gouging laws include protective masks, gloves, disinfectant supplies, and COVID-19 testing kits.

Incidents of price gouging can be reported to the Florida Office of the Attorney General online and by phone at 1-866-9-NO-SCAM.