Internal poll shows Kevin Beckner considerably leading Cindy Stuart in Clerk’s race

An internal poll shows former Hillsborough County Commissioner Kevin Beckner leading in the Democratic primary for Clerk of the Courts against School Board member Cindy Stuart.

The poll put Beckner at 50% support compared to Stuart with just 37%. The remaining 13% were undecided.

The poll, by Real Solutions Consulting, surveyed 500 Hillsborough County Democratic voters April 28-30. Voters were polled if they voted in the 2016 or 2018 primaries and if they planned to vote in the August 18th primary.

Results were weighted among race, age and gender. The poll has a 4.1% margin of error.

It asked, “if the election were held today in the Democratic primary for Hillsborough County Clerk of the Circuit Court, would you vote for,” and then listed Beckner, Stuart and “undecided.”

It’s important to note that internal polls can often offer different results than those commissioned independently.

The campaign notes though, the results suggest a strong advantage for Beckner, who they argue has higher name recognition as a former County Commissioner than Stuart, whose current office is less forward facing.

“Our analysis shows that 13 percentage points will be far too much for Beckner’s opponents to overcome before the Primary. With mail voting expected to exceed 50 percent, his opponent would have to ‘catch up’ by July 9th to be competitive,” the campaign wrote in a release.

Beckner also leads in fundraising with $105,000 raised so far compared to Stuart’s $23,000.

Stuart is the only other Democrat in the race after Clerk veteran Doug Bakke dropped out in January. Republican D.C. Goutoufas is also running. Hillsborough County Commissioner Sandy Murman is also filed, but is not expected to qualify despite having raised nearly $200,000.

Beckner ran unsuccessfully for the job four years ago, losing the Democratic primary to incumbent Pat Frank in a campaign that soured some Democrats on Beckner’s future bids after a notably dirty campaign.