Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

Internal poll shows Kevin Beckner considerably leading Cindy Stuart in Clerk's race

Headlines Orlando

Universal CityWalk to re-open May 14

Coronavirus Headlines

Andrew Cuomo: New York has seen 100 children with illness linked to virus

Federal Headlines

White House repeats claim that Florida has surplus of COVID-19 tests

Federal Headlines

Nancy Pelosi unveils $3T virus bill, Mitch McConnell shrugs

Corona Economics Headlines

Price Gouging Hotline receives 4,400 consumer complaints

Headlines

Internal poll shows Kevin Beckner considerably leading Cindy Stuart in Clerk’s race

Beckner leads by 13 points.

on

An internal poll shows former Hillsborough County Commissioner Kevin Beckner leading in the Democratic primary for Clerk of the Courts against School Board member Cindy Stuart.

The poll put Beckner at 50% support compared to Stuart with just 37%. The remaining 13% were undecided.

The poll, by Real Solutions Consulting, surveyed 500 Hillsborough County Democratic voters April 28-30. Voters were polled if they voted in the 2016 or 2018 primaries and if they planned to vote in the August 18th primary.

Results were weighted among race, age and gender. The poll has a 4.1% margin of error.

It asked, “if the election were held today in the Democratic primary for Hillsborough County Clerk of the Circuit Court, would you vote for,” and then listed Beckner, Stuart and “undecided.”

It’s important to note that internal polls can often offer different results than those commissioned independently.

The campaign notes though, the results suggest a strong advantage for Beckner, who they argue has higher name recognition as a former County Commissioner than Stuart, whose current office is less forward facing.

“Our analysis shows that 13 percentage points will be far too much for Beckner’s opponents to overcome before the Primary. With mail voting expected to exceed 50 percent, his opponent would have to ‘catch up’ by July 9th to be competitive,” the campaign wrote in a release.

Beckner also leads in fundraising with $105,000 raised so far compared to Stuart’s $23,000.

Stuart is the only other Democrat in the race after Clerk veteran Doug Bakke dropped out in January. Republican D.C. Goutoufas is also running. Hillsborough County Commissioner Sandy Murman is also filed, but is not expected to qualify despite having raised nearly $200,000.

Beckner ran unsuccessfully for the job four years ago, losing the Democratic primary to incumbent Pat Frank in a campaign that soured some Democrats on Beckner’s future bids after a notably dirty campaign.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Here’s which Florida communities have lockdown or stay-at-home orders in place.