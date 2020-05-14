Connect with us

In 'good shape'? Democrats slam Wilton Simpson, demand Special Session

4,000 acre wildfire forces evacuation order in Collier County

'Record low' Memorial Day travel expected this year

COVID-19 in Florida prisons? Could be worse, Governor says

MLS looking at having all teams play in Orlando

Nikki Fried endorses Josh Rydell in Broward State Attorney race
Wilton Simpson under fire from Florida Democrats.

In 'good shape'? Democrats slam Wilton Simpson, demand Special Session

Calls for a Special Session have thus far been futile.

The Florida Democratic Party made a rare attack on an individual Republican state legislator Thursday.

While the FDP has trained most of its fire at the Governor for one perceived misstep or another during the current coronavirus crisis, Thursday saw them turn the turrets toward the incoming Senate President.

In a media release, chairperson Terrie Rizzo slammed Sen. Wilton Simpson for saying that Florida’s budget, relatively speaking, is in “good shape” considering two months of lockdown-driven economic downturn.

Rizzo and some Democrats have made the case for a Special Session, a push that has thus far been futile.

“Republicans are pushing Florida workers to go back to work, but instead of taking their own advice — Republicans in the legislature voted NOT to go to work. And even more insulting, Wilton Simpson said legislators didn’t need to come back to work, because Florida is ‘in good shape.’ Really?

“Unemployment is at record levels, benefits are shockingly low and we have months of delays in benefit payments. People who lose their jobs are unable to pay for health care coverage and small business owners lack the child care needed so that parents can go back to work. The Republican legislature needs to go back to work — now,” Rizzo decried.

Whether Rizzo’s quote addresses the entirety of Simpson’s comments is a matter of interpretation.

Simpson, in comments to WUSF, did not rule out a Special Session under certain conditions.

“Because Florida had been so fiscally responsible with the taxpayer dollar, we’re actually in pretty good shape right now,” Simpson said. “When the data gets updated here in another three to five weeks … we may have to have a special session. If that were to be the case I believe that the Special Session would focus on areas of the budget that we could trim this year because obviously there would be a shortfall in revenues.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis, isn’t pushing for a Special Session just yet either, agreeing with Simpson that variables are in play.

“I don’t think we’re going to need to do a Special Session for the rest of this fiscal year,” DeSantis said. “But I think obviously looking at next year’s budget, is really going to be determined on what we’re looking at in terms of economic recovery and what type of federal assistance we get.”

Worst case scenarios would include budget cuts, DeSantis said last month.

In 2019, DeSantis scratched at least 35 last-minute deals made by legislative budget leaders as supplemental appropriations

More cuts could be coming if federal aid doesn’t fill the gaps, and the shape of that eventual legislation is far from fixed, with the majority Democratic House clashing with the Republican-controlled Senate.

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

