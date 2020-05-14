Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

'Devolved into social control': Governor decries other states' stay-at-home orders

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

COVID-19 in Florida prisons? Could be worse, Governor says

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Gov. DeSantis hopes to open nursing home visitation for morale boost

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Florida Democrats push Governor to secure $20M in federal election assistance funds

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Florida's stay-at-home order expired. Which Florida communities still have lockdowns in place

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Long-term care resident group asks Gov. DeSantis to deny blanket immunity for providers
Gov. DeSantis decries draconian orders.

Coronavirus in Florida

‘Devolved into social control’: Governor decries other states’ stay-at-home orders

Draconian orders are a bridge too far for DeSantis.

on

On Fox and Friends Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis weighed in on stay-at-home orders in states like Wisconsin.

Wisconsin’s Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned the Governor’s stay-at-home order, and DeSantis understood why.

“Some of this stuff I think has devolved into social control,” DeSantis said. “I don’t think any governor has the authority to restrict anyone unless there’s a direct relationship to combatting this virus.”

“If you look around the country,” DeSantis added, “clearly there have been examples of really draconian, arbitrary restrictions that have nothing to do with public health.”

“You can’t plant a seed in the front yard in your garden. You can’t walk around the neighborhood with your daughter or something like that,” the Governor quipped.

“It’s less effective to do that. In Florida, we did not do that,” DeSantis said. “We trusted the people to act appropriately. And we’ve had a better result than some of the states that you’ve seen.”

“So I think that yes, there absolutely have been oversteps. I think legislatures should really look at this as we move forward.

“You need to be able to act. You need certain things done,” DeSantis said. “But you’re not a dictator. You don’t have unlimited authority. People do have rights.”

While DeSantis has received pushback on issues regarding the reengagement of the Florida economy, criticized by salon owners, gym enthusiasts, and vacation rental landlords for not moving far or fast enough at various points, he has been conscious of the temptation of overarching executive mandates, and his rhetoric has reflected that.

For weeks, the Governor has maintained that despite not issuing “draconian orders,” Florida has outperformed other states, with a “tailored and measured” approach done in a “safe way.”

While protests have been staged, turnout has been weak compared to the pyrotechnic presentations in other states.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Ron DeSantis to extend eviction and foreclosure moratorium through May.