Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

Hillsborough County cancels summer camps

Corona Economics Headlines

Tattoo artists' plea to Gov. DeSantis: Let us work!

Headlines

City of Tampa will reopen all parks, lap pools, tennis courts and more this weekend

Headlines Tampa Bay

Chris Nocco named to Homeland Security's Advisory Council

Corona Economics Headlines

Florida AFL-CIO petitions Ron DeSantis to fix unemployment debacle

2020 Headlines

Here we go again: Margaret Good may have violated federal election law
Stock image via Adobe

Headlines

Hillsborough County cancels summer camps

The closures will likely exacerbate problems with childcare as Florida reopens.

on

Hillsborough County is canceling its Parks and Recreation department’s summer camps, the county announced Thursday.

The closures, they said, are to ensure the health and safety of residents.

Full refunds are available to families who have already registered.

The move aligns with Hillsborough County Public Schools decision to cancel in-person summer classes and is aimed at protecting the safety of children, their families, and Parks & Recreation staff who lead the camps, according to the county.

Summer camps usually begin the first week of June and run for two-week sessions throughout the summer.

The county is developing virtual programming for kids designed to engage and educate during summer vacation, though that will likely be of little solace to parents and caregivers who rely on the camps for child care over the summer.

Those families have already been struggling with childcare options since mid-March when public schools closed due to the novel coronavirus.

Private camps are permitted to run under Gov. Ron DeSantis’ reopening plan. Those options, however, can be more expensive than public options, which are often subsidized by local governments.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Ron DeSantis extends eviction and foreclosure moratorium to June 2