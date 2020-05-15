Connect with us

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Rhonda Rebman Lopez says she will keep donation from David Rivera consulting firm linked to Venezuela deal

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Delegation for 5.15.20: COVID & elections — hurricane prep — agency accountability — Elon Musk — health corps

Corona Economics Headlines

Senate Democrats call for sweeping changes to unemployment system, demand Special Session

Headlines Re-Open Florida

Florida gyms can reopen Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis says; Restaurants can operate at 50%

2020 Headlines

Anna Paulina Luna's star is rising with Donald Trump nod capping a banner month

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Florida poll shows Donald Trump's approval rating dipping amid COVID-19 crisis
3d rendering of a Florida State flag on a wooden surface

Headlines

Rhonda Rebman Lopez says she will keep donation from David Rivera consulting firm linked to Venezuela deal

That firm, Interamerican Consulting, signed a $50M consulting contract with Venezuela’s state-run oil company.

on

House District 120 candidate Rhonda Rebman Lopez says she will keep a donation from a David Rivera-linked firm which signed a lucrative contract with the Venezuelan government.

The New York Times reported that firm, Interamerican Consulting, signed a $50M consulting contract with Venezuela’s state-run oil company while it was still controlled by Nicolás Maduro.

That’s prompted at least one South Florida candidate who has been harshly critical of the Maduro regime to return a donation from Interamerican Consulting. Lopez, however, says she will keep the money.

“[Rivera’s] sister Diana, who’s a school teacher and Democrat, gave me that check,” Lopez told Florida Politics in a statement. “My mother was a public school teacher for over 40 years. Why would I reject a contribution from a school teacher?”

Miami-Dade mayoral candidate Esteban Bovo says he rejected the contribution because of the firm’s involvement with the socialist Venezuelan government.

“I’ve consistently condemned any activity that aids the Maduro dictatorship,” he explained on Twitter.

Lopez is one of three Republicans running to replace term-limited Rep. Holly Raschein. Clint Jay Barras is also competing in the contest as a Democrat.

The New York Times revealed the details of the contract in question after Rivera’s firm was sued in a U.S. District Court.

Representatives from the oil company, Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A., say $15 million of the $50 million has been paid to Rivera’s firm. The suit alleges Interamerican Consulting failed to perform adequate services per the consulting agreement.

Those services include aims to boost the standing of the oil company among American officials.

Rivera implied he had taken the money to aid the Venezuelan opposition to Maduro. The New York Times report said there was no way to support Rivera’s explanation.

Rivera is a former GOP congressman who was a vocal critic of socialism, particularly the Cuban regime.

Maduro is persona non grata among many in South Florida due to his tenure as President, which has recently seen sky high inflation and severe shortages of several basic necessities.

The Miami-Dade Democratic Party hammered Lopez for accepting the donation.

“Republican candidates across Miami-Dade love to bash Democrats for advocating for working people and increasing access to health care saying these ideas would lead down the path to Venezuelan-style socialism,” Miami-Dade Democratic Party Chair Steve Simeonidis said.

“At the same time, they clearly have no problem accepting money with direct links to Venezuelan dictator Maduro.”

Lopez is the top fundraiser in the HD 120 contest. Through April, she has pulled in nearly $210,000 in outside money and added $35,000 in self-loans.

That’s well ahead of the second-strongest fundraiser, Islamorada Councilman and former Mayor Jim Mooney. Mooney, who is also running as a Republican, has added just over $86,000.

Mooney did secure a notable endorsement Friday, as Raschein officially backed Mooney as her preferred successor. Attorney Alexandria Suarez is also vying for the GOP nomination.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Ron DeSantis extends eviction and foreclosure moratorium to June 2