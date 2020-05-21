Last Call for 5.21.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

Restaurants, retailers and barbershops may be reopening, but school is still virtual.

That means commencement ceremonies for high school seniors are on hold until social distancing guidelines are relaxed. Online celebrations are still a go, however, and Step Up For Students held one for its 4,445 scholarship seniors this afternoon.

“High school graduation is a time to celebrate the achievement of Florida’s young men and women and the current pandemic won’t stop us from recognizing the achievements of these special students,” Step Up President Doug Tuthill said.

Lawmakers also joined in on the festivities, including Senate Education Chair Manny Diaz and Tampa Rep. Susan Valdes, who was a longtime Hillsborough School Board member before she was elected to the Legislature.

Two students also got behind the virtual lectern to address their peers.

Florida Tax Credit scholar Gabriella Bueno of Boca Christian School credited her scholarship with helping her get the education she needed to get her on a path to become a pharmacist.

Ryan Sleboda followed. The recipient of a Gardiner Scholarship, a program for special-needs students, Sleboda graduated as Pace Brantley School’s class valedictorian.

“Who would have imagined this is the way our senior year would end,” he said. “Class of 2020, let’s go forth and resume this incredible journey!”

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 47,381 FL residents (+1,184 since Wednesday)

— 1,294 Non-FL residents (+20 since Wednesday)

Origin:

— 2,060 Travel related

— 21,560 Contact with a confirmed case

— 1,931 Both

— 21,830 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 8,946 in FL

Deaths:

— 2,144 in FL

Unemployment numbers

As of Wednesday:

Total claims: 2,091,087

— Confirmed unique claims: 1,719,452

— Claim verification queue: 211,985

— Claims processed: 1,507,467

— Claims paid: 985,957 (+6,070 since Tuesday)

Total paid out: $2.71 billion (+$30 million since Tuesday)

Quote of the Day

“This is a new Cold War. Communist China is an adversary.” — U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, on sanctioning China.

