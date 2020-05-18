For Jacksonville, reopening is on the menu

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry took the city to dinner on Monday night … at least, in a manner of speaking.

Curry, on the first day of Full Phase One reopening for the state and city alike, addressed media at an Italian restaurant on Jacksonville’s Southside.

A restaurant seemed to be a purposeful setting: Jacksonville has already suspended code enforcement regarding outdoor seating, and is eyeing permanent changes to facilitate more outdoor seating. Currently, a temporary barrier must be put around the area, with designated entrances and exits.

Curry, giving his first in-person presser in two months, noted that he’d been eating at the restaurant for years, and its plight gave him a “sense of urgency” regarding bridge loans and other help.

“People have had a really difficult time in this city,” Curry said.

Curry has co-branded with Gov. Ron DeSantis for much of the coronavirus response period, even as the Mayor hasn’t gotten what he wanted in terms of the city moving out of restriction and into full recovery in a timely manner.

Last week, the Mayor wanted DeSantis to move the state, and Jacksonville, into Phase Two reopening, which would allow for groups of 50 people, reopened schools and bars, and less social distancing.

DeSantis went so far as to roll out a Jacksonville presser dashing those hopes, moving to instead a Full Phase One posture. This even after he made the rhetorical case for Phase Two reopening the day before.

However, despite the occasional disconnect and chafes on the city end about miscommunication, Jacksonville has benefited from DeSantis rhapsodizing about Duval,

This picked up, especially after the city took national media heat for opening the beaches, which led to the #FloridaMorons hashtag trending on Twitter.

“For those who would say you’re morons,” DeSantis said, “I’d take you any day of the week and twice on Sunday.”

On Monday, morons were not on the menu. But the marinara, manicotti, and meatballs abounded.