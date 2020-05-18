Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino to reopen Thursday

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will reopen Thursday at 7 p.m. with “safe and sound” program guidelines.

The facility is implementing a series of preventative measures to ensure people can get their gambling on safely.

Safe and Sound Program guidelines include:

— Temperature checks for all guests and team members prior to entry. Any guest or team member with a temperature above CDC guidelines will not be allowed entry.

— A requirement that all guests wear masks or cloth face coverings that meet CDC guidelines, without exception. Masks will be provided to guests, as needed.

—Thousands of alternating slot machines will be turned off, to help ensure social distancing on the casino floor.

— New Plexiglas barriers will divide players at table games, poker games and customer service areas.

— 850 signs will be posted throughout the complex to encourage social distancing and help ensure adherence to Safe and Sound Program guidelines.

—More than 100 team members will be part of a new “Safe and Sound Clean Team” to focus on cleaning and disinfecting surfaces throughout the complex, with special emphasis on high-touch surfaces and common areas.

— Hand-sanitizing stations will be available on the casino floor, at the entrances and throughout the resort.

— Constant purification and disinfecting of the air flowing into the complex through the AtmosAir™ bipolar ionization system designed to destroy virus particles in the air and on surfaces.

— An overall 50% reduction in guest capacity throughout the resort.

The. Hard Rock Cafe and Rise Kitchen & Deli will open pursuant to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ “Full Phase One” guidelines including 50% capacity and mandatory social distancing or safety partitions.

The resort will initially open 200 of its 800 rooms.

The Seminole Hard Rock Event Center will remain closed and no events will be scheduled at the pool complex until further notice.

“Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming have made a tremendous commitment to sanitary protocols and a safety-first mentality for both guests and team members,” said Jim Allen, CEO of Seminole Gaming and Chairman of Hard Rock International. “We are making sure our resorts are safe and sound so our guests and team members have peace of mind when they return.”

Seminole Hard Rock Tampa will be the first of six Seminole Gaming casinos to reopen in Florida. Opening dates for Seminole Gaming’s other Florida casinos have not been confirmed.