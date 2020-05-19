Ben Diamond named to national NewDEAL coalition

Connect with us

Headlines

Diamond was selected as one of 15 leaders nationwide.

on

Rep. Ben Diamond was named to a progressive network of state and local elected officials committed to pro-growth solutions that expand opportunities for all.

Diamond was selected as one of 15 leaders nationwide to join the NewDEAL (Developing Exceptional American Leaders. The more than 180-member group was chosen from more than 1,500 nominations over its nine year life.

“Our state and local officials play vital roles affecting the prosperity of our country and the quality of life of the American people,” said Sen. Mark Warner and former Delaware Gov. Jack Markell, honorary NewDEAL co-chairs.

”As so many of them have stepped up in key ways to protect Americans during the coronavirus crisis, we are reminded of the importance of supporting great leaders outside of Washington. NewDEALers consistently set examples for our country to follow and are prepared to take on more challenges at all levels of government in the future.

Sen. Annette Taddeo, Reps. Margaret Good and Loranne Ausley, St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman and Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer were also selected.

Members were chosen or “outstanding” leadership and policy work.

Diamond and others join the group at a time when members are innovating, convening virtually, and sharing ideas on responding to the novel coronavirus crisis. The Florida leaders will have access to a recently launched database of policies and programs that address the wide-ranging impacts of the pandemic.

Diamond and his peers were recognized for their unwavering commitment to expanding opportunity, as they work to move their communities forward in the new economy and reject the idea that policymakers can or should want to turn the clock back to a prior era, the group explained in a news release.

The group will help build on policy recommendations including a report from the NewDEAL Forum Future of Work Policy Group, and the upcoming Climate Change and Education Policy Group recommendations.

In addition to policy work, NewDEAL members also enjoy broad support, with 100% of current members having won reelection in 2018 and 2019 in areas with wide-ranging political views. More than a dozen members were elected to higher office, the group said.

“We are in a unique moment as state and local leaders as we are facing unprecedented challenges as a result of this pandemic,” Diamond said. “I look forward to learning from other leaders around the nation who are trying to help their constituents and lead their communities in navigating this crisis.”

Diamond was first elected in 2016 and is currently Leader-designate for House Democrats.

The group selected Diamond for his leadership on environmental stewardship of Florida’s land and water resources and advocacy for statewide resiliency efforts to prepare Florida for the impacts of climate change.

The group also recognized Diamond for his work as ranking Democratic member of the House Judiciary Committee and on criminal justice reform and early childhood education.

Written By

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

