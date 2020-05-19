Connect with us

Ashley Moody secures $7.7 million from Santander for ‘taking advantage’ of borrowers

Santander will fork over $550 million to auto loan borrowers nationwide.

on

Attorney General Ashley Moody, with 34 other attorneys general, locked in an agreement Tuesday with the nation’s largest subprime auto loan company to provide relief for those burdened by the company’s lending tactics.

The agreement will provide eligible Floridians with $7.7 million in consumer restitution and more than $35 million in waivers for balances owed on particular auto loans the company holds.

Nationally, there is roughly $550 million in relief for auto loan borrowers in addition to deficiency waivers.

“My office is committed to holding irresponsible lenders and servicers accountable when they take advantage of economically challenged Floridians,” Moody said. “I urge affected Floridians to pursue their claims through the process made possible by this multi-state settlement.”

The agreement follows a multi-state investigation, which Florida joined in 2015, into the Santander’s lending practices.

In the complaint, the lending company is accused of “unfairly and deceptively extending credit to consumers that Santander knew or should have known there was no reasonable probability the consumer would be able to repay.”

Santander is also accused of not disclosing to consumers that they were obtaining credit on terms “that were likely to fail.”

Moreover, the complaint further alleged that Santander looked over falsified information on loan applications including income amounts and expenses.

Under the proposed consent judgement, Santander will be required to modify their practices before extending future auto financing.

Santander will repay Moody and company $2 million for settlement administration and $5 million to the states for investigative costs.

In this article:
Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capitol for Florida Politics. After time with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studies Political Science & American Policy. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. You can reach Jason at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @jay_delg.

