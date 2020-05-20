Connect with us

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

New order sets expiration date for homeowner associations' emergency powers

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Craig Fugate talks hurricane effects on schools in COVID-19 era

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Education leaders encourage institutional change amid COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

'Not even a data scientist': Governor slams dispatched Rebekah Jones

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Governor frames COVID-19 criticism as 'typical partisan narrative'

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Voting advocates say Ron DeSantis must act faster to secure election pandemic funding

Coronavirus in Florida

New order sets expiration date for homeowner associations’ emergency powers

Portions of the emergency order expire on June 1.

on

21The Department of Business and Professional Regulation announced the expiration of an emergency order Wednesday that empowered community associations to take emergency actions against the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Beginning on June 1,  Emergency Order 2020-06 will expire portions of an earlier emergency order, EO 2020-04, and lift the emergency powers given in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to condo boards, homeowners’ associations and cooperatives.

The order, EO 2020-04, had given emergency powers to community associations, allowing them to take actions such as prohibiting access to common areas such as lobbies, pools and gyms.

Moreover, community associations under the emergency provisions were permitted to limit or prohibit guests, family members and unit owners from entry to protect “health, safety, and welfare.”

The new order will also end the tolling time requirements for filing certain financial statements.

EO 2020-04 arrived on March 27 and suspended the Cooperatives Act and the HOA Act, which mandated that emergency powers by associations only be taken in “response to damage caused by an event for which a state of emergency is declared.”

According to the National Law Review, the emergency powers statutes were created in the mid-2000s following an active hurricane season as a way for associations to take independent action to protect and maintain their property.

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capitol for Florida Politics. After time with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studies Political Science & American Policy. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. You can reach Jason at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @jay_delg.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Panhandle counties open for vacation rentals