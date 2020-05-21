Connect with us

2020 Headlines

Florida Democrats fundraise against open barber shops, nail salons

2020 Headlines

Joe Biden's campaign brings on Cesar Chávez granddaughter

2020 Headlines

CD 7 candidate Leo Valentin applauds Puerto Rico statehood vote

2020

Meet Jesse Philippe, the lesser known Democrat in the primary for Ross Spano's Congressional seat

2020 Headlines

Christine Quinn will again challenge Kathy Castor

2020

Kat Cammack rolls out waves of endorsements in wide-open CD 3 primary
Lee Garner cuts a customer’s hair at J Henry's barber shop in Orlando after salons and barber shops were allowed to reopen because of the coronavirus Monday. Image via AP.

2020

Florida Democrats fundraise against open barber shops, nail salons

Opening shops, Democrats said, showed disregard for workers.

on

The Florida Democratic Party is betting that at least some of its email list is outraged over open hair and nail salons.

A Thursday fundraising email said that Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ decision to allow these shops to open demonstrated a “blatant disregard for the people of Florida.”

The FDP asserts, in somewhat garbled syntax, that “DeSantis decided to extend Florida’s state of emergency by nearly two months while simultaneously declaring businesses such as hairdressing and nail salons to open.”

“This essentially forces workers to either risk infection in the service industry or lose their source of income. We cannot allow this kind of blatant disregard for the people of Florida to continue,” the FDP email says, adding that a donation will “help us elect Democrats across Florida to oppose [the Governor’s] negligence!”

Earlier this month, the Governor decided to allow the shops to reopen, even as other contact-intensive personal services, such as tattoos and massage, are still prohibited.

Worth noting: DeSantis did so only after attending a meeting in Orlando, with the Democratic Mayor of Orange County and various barbers and nail techs asserting they could do business safely.

DeSantis sat down with Mayor Jerry Demings and industry and health experts , and all parties discussed masks, sanitation, and other innovations necessary to make good grooming compliant with the new strictures of the social distancing age.

At least one barber endorsed the reopening heartily.

“We are ready to get back to work and make some money,” Orlando’s John Henry said in a video announcing the reopening.

“But getting back to work, we want to be safe to continue to wear gloves, wear masks, bookmark appointments and continue to keep the community safe. I know everyone is happy to come out and support the barbershop, and we want to continue to keep one thing in mind, safety is always first.”

In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

DBPR lifts vacation rental ban in 8 more Florida counties