Gov. DeSantis lifts all restrictions on youth activities

South Florida-based Radiation Shield Technologies now hiring seamstresses to help produce PPE

776 people test positive for COVID-19, 46 deaths confirmed Friday

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell self-quarantining after potential COVID-19 exposure

Expired unemployment filing waiver causes confusion for recipients

'Latino communities have been taking it on the chin' during COVID-19; Democrats say more should be done
Effective immediately, youth sports and summer camps are OK.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is lifting restrictions on youth activities effective immediately.

“We trust parents to be able to make decisions,” DeSantis said during a press conference Friday in Jacksonville.

He said parents and local officials are equipped to be able to “do these activities in a way that is safe.

Those activities include youth sports and summer camps.

Local governments may still make decisions based on their communities, but are no longer required to restrict youth activities.

“I’m not preempting them from doing anything,” DeSantis said of local regulations.

DeSantis said it was time to reopen activities for kids after they’ve been largely shut out of social engagements since mid-March when social distancing orders began going into place and schools and extra curricular activities shut down.

DeSantis also reiterated previous comments about youth mortality rates associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We in the state of florida have observed zero fatalities under the age of 25,” he said.

He went on to explain that, in Florida, more people over the age of 90 have died than those under the age of 65.

“I think it was pretty clear that kids were less likely to suffer serious clinical outcomes from this than elderly were,” DeSantis said. “It really wasn’t known what roll kids would play.”

Also on hand was pediatrician Bonnie White who treats DeSantis’ children.

“If your child is sick, stay home,” White said, noting parents should use common sense when returning back to a new normal.

For parents who opt not to resume youth activities, she encouraged them to allow their kids to go outside and play with other kids, noting an uptick in anxiety among young patients she attributes to being forced to stay indoors for so long.

“It’s time for our kids to get back to their new normal and it’s time to let kids be kids,” she said.

She also said parents should “set an example” by following expert guidelines on social distancing and safety recommendations. That includes maintaining kids’ immunization schedules.

“With this big fear lots of patients have decided not to come into the office so lots of kids are getting behind on their vaccines,” White said. ” We’re fearful …that measles is going to come back.”

Janelle Irwin Taylor has been a professional journalist covering local news and politics in the Tampa Bay area since 2003. Most recently, Janelle reported for the Tampa Bay Business Journal. She formerly served as the sole staff reporter for WMNF News and previously covered news for Patch.com and various local neighborhood newsletters. Her work has been featured in the New York Daily News, Free Speech Radio News and Florida Public Radio and she's been interviewed by radio stations across the nation for her coverage of the 2012 Republican National Convention. Janelle is a die-hard news junkie who isn't afraid to take on big names in local politics, including Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, the dirty business of trash and recycling in St. Pete and contentious issues surrounding transit. Her work as a reporter and radio host has earned her two WMNF awards including News Volunteer of the Year and Public Affairs Volunteer of the Year. Janelle is also a devoted wife and mother to three brilliant and beautiful daughters who are a constant source of inspiration and occasional blogging fodder.

