Gov. DeSantis lifts all restrictions on youth activities

Gov. Ron DeSantis is lifting restrictions on youth activities effective immediately.

“We trust parents to be able to make decisions,” DeSantis said during a press conference Friday in Jacksonville.

He said parents and local officials are equipped to be able to “do these activities in a way that is safe.

Those activities include youth sports and summer camps.

Local governments may still make decisions based on their communities, but are no longer required to restrict youth activities.

“I’m not preempting them from doing anything,” DeSantis said of local regulations.

DeSantis said it was time to reopen activities for kids after they’ve been largely shut out of social engagements since mid-March when social distancing orders began going into place and schools and extra curricular activities shut down.

DeSantis also reiterated previous comments about youth mortality rates associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We in the state of florida have observed zero fatalities under the age of 25,” he said.

He went on to explain that, in Florida, more people over the age of 90 have died than those under the age of 65.

“I think it was pretty clear that kids were less likely to suffer serious clinical outcomes from this than elderly were,” DeSantis said. “It really wasn’t known what roll kids would play.”

Also on hand was pediatrician Bonnie White who treats DeSantis’ children.

“If your child is sick, stay home,” White said, noting parents should use common sense when returning back to a new normal.

For parents who opt not to resume youth activities, she encouraged them to allow their kids to go outside and play with other kids, noting an uptick in anxiety among young patients she attributes to being forced to stay indoors for so long.

“It’s time for our kids to get back to their new normal and it’s time to let kids be kids,” she said.

She also said parents should “set an example” by following expert guidelines on social distancing and safety recommendations. That includes maintaining kids’ immunization schedules.

“With this big fear lots of patients have decided not to come into the office so lots of kids are getting behind on their vaccines,” White said. ” We’re fearful …that measles is going to come back.”