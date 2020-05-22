Connect with us

Casey Askar ties coronavirus to border wall in latest ad.

The Naples Republican praises Donald Trump for suspending immigration.

on

Naples Republican Casey Askar’s newest advertisement ties an immigration suspension over the pandemic to the need for a border wall.

The newest spot from the Congressional candidate contrasts a computer dashboard showing coronavirus spread worldwide against cars lined up at U.S. checkpoints. In narration, Askar praises President Donald Trump for suspending international immigration.

“This crisis clearly illustrates just how important our nation’s borders are to maintaining domestic security,” Askar said. “When I’m elected to Congress, I will work with President Trump to fix our broken immigration system once and for all.”

The ad, entitled “Once and For All,” moves from imagery around the COVID-19 pandemic to footage of Trump standing by portions of the border wall under construction between Mexico and the U.S.

“I’ll help the President finish the wall and control the border once and for all,” he said.

Mexico to date has 59,567 confirmed cases of COVID-19 compared to nearly 1.6 million cases in the United States and about 5.2 million cases worldwide, according to Florida’s Department of Health dashboard.

Askar states in the ad that more immigrants come to America than any other country on earth. “But with a deadly virus spreading across the globe and millions of Americans unemployed, our borders have to be secure,” Askar said.

Askar himself immigrated to the United States as a child, a part of his story stressed in prior ads. His family moved to the U.S. from Iraq, fleeing the Saddam Hussein regime on the candidate’s seventh birthday.

He stresses in a press release announcing his ad that he’s an Iraqi refugee, veteran Marine and successful business owner.

The fast food mogul is one of 10 Republicans running in Florida’s 19th Congressional District to succeed Rep. Frances Rooney. Running as a political outsider, he’s taken a hard line on immigration and against China since jumping into the race.

Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

