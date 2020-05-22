Connect with us

APolitical Headlines

Ashley Moody joins coalition calling for broadband expansion

APolitical Headlines

Tom Brady and his no good, very bad first week in Tampa: A cartoon

APolitical Headlines

Will virus keep Florida spectators from astronaut launch?

APolitical Headlines

TSA rolls out new security measures ahead of Memorial Day weekend

APolitical Headlines

What's (not) happening? What's off and still on this pandemic Memorial Day Weekend

APolitical

All Elite Wrestling homesteading in Jacksonville for foreseeable future

APolitical

Ashley Moody joins coalition calling for broadband expansion

Moody joins a bipartisan group of 38 attorneys general.

on

Attorney General Ashley Moody announced Friday she was joining a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general who are urging Congress to fund expanded access to broadband internet.

“With many studying, working and seeking health care from home during COVID-19, internet access is more important than ever before,” Moody said. “Congress must act and must act now to help ensure Americans living in rural parts of our country can participate in school, work and other activities vital to our everyday lives.”

In a letter to Congress, the coalition of 38 attorneys general called for several changes including an increase in funding to the U.S. Federal Communication Commission Universal Service Fund and additional funding for state and local governments to ensure students and senior citizens have adequate internet-enabled technology.

The FCC Universal Service Fund is a budget devoted to bridging the digital divide in rural and low-income areas.

In the announcement, Moody’s office said the issue has been adopted by the National Association of Attorneys General.

The letter to Congress arrives as millions of Americans grow increasingly dependent on internet-enabled technology amid the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns. From working to learning and even seeking healthcare, the internet has become the primary means of access to goods and services, healthcare providers, and schools for many Americans.

“In many cases, individuals were able to compensate by moving online to learn, work, and obtain healthcare services,” the letter addressed to Congressional leaders said. “In other cases, however, longstanding disparities in household access to high-speed internet and mobile devices prevented individuals from taking advantage of these opportunities.”

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capitol for Florida Politics. After time with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studies Political Science & American Policy. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. You can reach Jason at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @jay_delg.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

26 counties cleared for vacation rentals after DBPR approves 10 more plans.