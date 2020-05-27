Brian Johnson nabs two local endorsements in HD 101 contest

Two local leaders are endorsing West Park Vice Mayor Brian Johnson as he continues to pursue the Democratic nomination in House District 101.

Hollywood Commissioner Dick Blattner and former Hollywood Mayor Peter Bober are endorsing Johnson. HD 101 covers parts Broward County including parts of Hollywood, West Park, Pembroke Park, and Hallandale Beach.

“Especially during times of crisis, what our community needs is someone who is going to fight tooth and nail to make sure that government is working for them,” Bober said in a Wednesday statement.

“With over 30 years of experience in this district, Vice Mayor Johnson has proven that he will be ready to hit the ground running on day one.”

Bober served as Hollywood Mayor from 2008 to 2016. He spent the prior eight years prior on the Hollywood City Commission. Bober now practices law.

Blattner has served on the Commission for more than two decades, after first joining that body in 1994. He represents District 4.

“I am proud to receive the endorsement of Mayor Bober and Commissioner Blattner,” Johnson added.

“They know that now, more than ever, we need to ensure that we send someone to Tallahassee who will fight for home rule for our cities and will relentlessly face adversity head-on. These two dedicated individuals are pillars of their communities, and are an integral part of the coalition we are building in Florida’s 101st House District.”

Rep. Shevrin Jones — who is barred from running for reelection in HD 101 due to term limits — endorsed Johnson as his preferred successor.

Johnson has is leading the race in overall money raised, pulling in nearly $85,000 in outside money and adding $2,500 in self-loans to his campaign.

He trails former Miami-Dade County Public Administrator Marie Woodson in cash on hand, however. Woodson sits on more than $66,000, while Johnson retains about $41,000.

Pembroke Park Mayor Ashira Mohammed is also competing for the Democratic nomination. Vincent Parlatore has also filed to run as a Republican.