Ashley Moody busts pharmacy dealing unapproved at-home COVID-19 test kits

Moody’s office has recovered more than $500K for consumers since the onset of the pandemic.

on

Attorney General Ashley Moody recovered thousands of dollars Wednesday for consumers who were tricked into buying COVID-19 kits that were not approved for at-home use in the Tampa Bay area.

“COVID-19 tests are a vital tool in helping Floridians protect their health and reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus, Moody said in a statement. “We must ensure that consumers who are seeking a test aren’t misled or ripped off by products that are not effective or approved for use at home.”

Sunshine Community Rx of Sarasota, who operates under the name of PrecisionMed Pharmacy, is accused of sending approximately 1,000 text messages to consumers, advertising the unapproved at-home test kit for $85. In a press release, Moody said the pharmacy sold the product to more than 100 consumers.

In an agreement, PrecisionMed will now make full refunds of more than $9,000 to customers and pay $5,000 in civil penalties, Moody’s office announced.

Moody credited the results to the Consumer Protection Team, a division within her office that pursues businesses and individuals who violate the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act.

“As they have done time and time again throughout this pandemic, my Consumer Protection Team took swift action to protect Floridians,” Moody said. “This is just one example of how their quick action is getting results for consumers and protecting the marketplace as we all work through this crisis together.”

To date, Moody’s Office has recovered more than $500,000 for Floridians through price gouging and scam allegation investigations since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

