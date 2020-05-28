Jason Pizzo endorses Daniella Levine Cava for Miami-Dade County Mayor

Sen. Jason Pizzo is endorsing Daniella Levine Cava in a jam-packed field for the Miami-Dade County mayoral contest.

“Miami-Dade County has a serious backlog on meeting critical infrastructure needs, including septic to sewer conversions, stormwater drainage, and addressing a federal consent decree to upgrade our sanitary sewers,” Pizzo said Thursday.

“While state legislators are annually tasked by their counties to solicit state funds for local projects, I’ve only heard from one mayoral candidate committed to this obligation for their administration, which is why I am proud to endorse Daniella Levine Cava in her campaign for County Mayor.”

In announcing his endorsement, Pizzo also referenced heavy rains in the region earlier this week that caused massive flooding in parts of Miami-Dade.

“This week’s weather has further exposed infrastructure failures and why we must work collectively to mitigate disaster through best practices,” Pizzo argued.

“Although the work ahead may be extensive and politically unpopular, given her track record, I know Daniella will act decisively to invest in Miami-Dade’s future. I look forward to seeing Daniella Levine Cava make history this year and lead our County as its next Mayor.”

Pizzo was elected to Senate District 38 in 2018. Levine Cava currently represents District 8 on the Miami-Dade County Commission. She’s seeking to become the first female Mayor in the county’s history.

Several ex-lawmakers also announced their support for Levine Cava Thursday. Former Rep. Willie Logan, former Miami-Dade County Commissioners Ruth Shack and Charles Dusseau, and former South Miami Mayor Phil Stoddard joined Pizzo in backing Levine Cava’s bid.

“I have worked for years alongside these local leaders to build a brighter future for Miami-Dade,” Levine Cava said.

“I’m honored that they are supporting my candidacy because they have worked with me first-hand and know that this County needs proven leadership to get us through these times of crisis. As Mayor, I will continue my efforts of building broad coalitions of support and reaching out into diverse communities to ensure a stronger and more inclusive Miami.”