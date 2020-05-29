Tom Lee resigning from Florida Senate; no decision on local office yet

Sen. Tom Lee is resigning from his Senate District 20 seat. But he hasn’t yet made decided whether he’ll run for local office.

“Today, I officially submitted my resignation from the Florida Senate to Governor DeSantis, effective November 3, 2020. It has been the greatest honor of my career serving as a Senator for a total of 18 years and most recently representing the citizens of District 20. I cannot thank them enough for their unwavering support and trusting me to stand up for their interests in Tallahassee,” Lee said.

The move comes after speculation first reported by Florida Politics Thursday that he was considering running for Hillsborough County Clerk of the Court.

“I want to thank my family and friends for their support and dedication throughout the last two decades. Also, I want to extend my deepest gratitude towards my staff for their commitment to our community; they include Natalie Brown, Shruti Graf and Melonie Hoyt. While there is no question I will miss serving in the Senate, I look forward to continuing in my post until November.”

Lee faced a Friday deadline to make a decision about the Clerk’s bid. Under Florida’s resign to run law, lawmakers running for certain offices, including county constitutional offices, must resign at least 10 days before qualifying begins for the office they seek. If Lee waited beyond Friday to file, he would have missed that window. He could still run, but it would haven forced him to resign immediately rather than being able to tender his resignation in November.

Sources told Florida Politics Thursday Lee was concerned about leaving his Senate seat vacant during the coronavirus crisis. It’s likely the Legislature will be called into Special Session to deal with budget concerns. If he had resigned early, it would have left his constituents unrepresented in that process, a conundrum the Senator wanted to avoid.

Lee’s decision opens his Senate seat this election. Some possible Republican successors include former Rep. Danny Burgess, Rep. Jamie Grant, former Sen. Dana Young, Hillsborough County Commissioner Stacy White and Plant City Mayor Rick Lott. Ultimately, incoming Senate President Wilton Simpson would play an outsized role in determining who the Republican candidate would be, pedaling influence both publicly and behind the scenes.

While the district leans Republican, Democrats have vowed to run a candidate in every open race, a move meant to drum up voter engagement in a presidential year crucial for the party hoping to make Donald Trump a one-term president.

Locally, the move would also be a shake-up.

Lee’s candidacy would likely position the Clerk’s race as one of the county’s big money races. As an incumbent Senator, Lee would have access to a deep well of establishment donors, courted over the course of his more than two decades in Florida politics.

Significant money has already poured in with former Hillsborough County Commissioner Kevin Beckner raising nearly $105,000 and Hillsborough County School Board member Cindy Stuart raised nearly $23,000 in just four months, nearly all of which came in April when she officially announced her campaign.

Lee would face D.C. Goutoufas in the Republican primary and potentially Hillsborough County Commissioner Sandy Murman, who has filed for the seat but isn’t expected to stay in after qualifying.

Murman has about $134,000 of the $193,000 raised so far parked in the race, should she decide to actually run. Goutoufas has raised just over $10,000.

Without Lee, the Clerk’s race looks like an easy win for Democrats, considering Goutoufas slow fundraising and assuming Murman doesn’t enter the race.

If Lee enters, Beckner and Stuart will be forced to spend heavily on a competitive primary while also having to ensure adequate resources for a general election. A new dynamic could also shift the Democrats’ campaign strategies to focus their primaries more on attacking Lee than each other.

While Beckner has raised significantly more than Stuart, her momentum shows promise in the race. She raised nearly $20,000 in April, compared to Beckner who raised just shy of $5,300. Beckner also has a much higher burn rate, having spent more than $38,000 as of the end of April compared to Stuart’s just over $1,000 spend.

Fundraising is further complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has shifted traditional campaigning to an entirely new model void of typical fundraisers.

Candidates instead are tapping internal sources, special interests and other deep-pocket groups, a strategy that favors incumbents and those with high name recognition. While Beckner previously held public office and Stuart still does, neither have served at the state level.