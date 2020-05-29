Connect with us

No decision yet from Gov. DeSantis on eviction ban extension

No decision yet from Gov. DeSantis on eviction ban extension

The current moratorium ends June 2.

Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters Friday he has not decided whether to extend the moratorium on evictions and foreclosures, expiring Tuesday.

With many Floridians facing economic hardships because of the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing economic freefall, the Governor suspended evictions and foreclosures last month, later extending the protections to Tuesday. He expects a decision to be made “pretty soon.”

“We’ve got a bunch of different things that are expiring,” DeSantis said. “We obviously are also going to look at Florida’s overall posture on some of the restrictions, and so we’ll probably be having a lot of announcements over the next few days.”

The Governor’s punt on the question drew immediate outcry from Democrats, who have repeatedly called for an extension.

“YOU HAVE NOT DECIDED YET? It expires on June 2! Landlords (are) lining up to evict ppl & unemployment is broken, and you haven’t decided yet?” tweeted Orlando Rep. Anna Eskamani.

Senate Minority Leader Audrey Gibson reshared a letter her office sent to the Governor Wednesday calling for the moratorium to be extended until July 1.

For many, the struggle has been compounded by the state’s unemployment system, which was unable to keep pace with the number of claims flowing in earlier in the pandemic. And for those who still haven’t been fully paid what they’re owed, getting on the phone with a customer service representative has been a continuing problem.

That’s left many Floridians unable to pay the bills. But as landlords lose income, they too must figure out how to pay the bills.

The Florida Supreme Court had previously ordered a pause on evictions and foreclosures through April 17.

Most monthly obligations have leniency. Major Florida utility companies and telecommunications providers have pledged not to cut off service due to nonpayment during the pandemic.

But that hasn’t stopped all landlords from threatening to give tenants the boot.

Written By

Renzo Downey covers the Florida Legislature for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering the Texas House of Representatives for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at renzo@floridapolitics.com and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

