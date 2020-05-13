Connect with us

Corona Economics Headlines

Ron DeSantis plans to extend eviction and foreclosure moratorium through May

Corona Economics Headlines

U.S. wholesale prices drop record 1.3% in April

Corona Economics Headlines

Florida loses nearly 30,000 clean energy jobs

Corona Economics Headlines

Ashley Moody calls for federal partnership to hold China accountable

Corona Economics Headlines

Price Gouging Hotline receives 4,400 consumer complaints

Corona Economics Headlines

Jimmy Patronis welcomes Elon Musk and Tesla with open arms
Stock photo via Adobe

Corona Economics

Ron DeSantis plans to extend eviction and foreclosure moratorium through May

The current order suspending evictions expires Sunday.

on

Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to extend the suspension on evictions and foreclosures through the end of the month.

The original executive order banning those suspensions during the COVID-19 pandemic is set to expire Sunday.

“I think we’re going to do it through the end of the month,” the Governor told reporters Wednesday in Tallahassee. “We’ll have an announcement on that I think very soon.”

That order suspends all statutes “providing for a mortgage foreclosure cause of action.” For evictions, the order only specifies tenants may not be removed for nonpayment, indicating evictions for other reasons will still be in bounds.

“I’m not sure you’re going to rent out a lot of new places anyways, but you never know how people are going to act,” DeSantis said when he announced the order.

The Supreme Court had previously ordered a pause on evictions and foreclosures through April 17.

Democrats had urged for the initial order and again an extension. In Congress, a similar move on a national level had bipartisan support, including from former Gov. and now U.S. Sen. Rick Scott.

After the Governor’s announcement, Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith pinned the responsibility on DeSantis.

“.@GovRonDeSantis has NO CHOICE but to extend the eviction moratorium beyond 5/17. Why? Because 700K+ Floridians haven’t gotten a single penny in unemployment benefits & can’t pay rent as a direct result of his @FLDEO’s failures. It’s his moral obligation,” the Orlando Democrat tweeted.

The Department of Economic Opportunity has paid a total of $1.8 billion to 694,000 claimants during the pandemic crisis. Of the 1.9 million submitted claims, 1.1 million have been processed.

Most monthly obligations have leniency. Major Florida utility companies and telecommunications providers have pledged not to cut off service due to nonpayment during the pandemic.

But landlords are not a monolith, and some have a limited supply of empathy. That led politicians on both sides of the aisle to call for a moratorium on evictions.

The state started Phase One of the economic reopening plan last week, but the Governor on Wednesday called that move more of a “Step Point Five” that still limits several businesses. A complete economic recovery could last the year, or at least until the state reaches the final reopening step.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Renzo Downey covers the Florida Legislature for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering the Texas House of Representatives for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at renzo@floridapolitics.com and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Here’s which Florida communities have lockdown or stay-at-home orders in place.