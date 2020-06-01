Connect with us

Headlines South Florida

Palm Beach County Mayor among local leaders endorsing Maria Sachs

Headlines

Cleanup, curfew and injuries following unrest in Florida

America in Crisis Headlines

Officials see extremist groups, disinformation in protests

America in Crisis Headlines

Faith leaders in dual roles guiding congregations and police

Emails & Opinions Headlines

American diary: To be black and a journalist at this moment

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Democrats decry 'power-drunk' Lenny Curry for Jacksonville curfew
Former Sen. Maria Sachs is setting her sights on the Palm Beach County Commission.

Headlines

Palm Beach County Mayor among local leaders endorsing Maria Sachs

Sachs is competing for the District 5 seat on the Palm Beach County Commission.

on

Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner is among a new group of local leaders endorsing Maria Sachs in her campaign for the District 5 seat on the Palm Beach County Commission.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, Palm Beach County Commissioner Mack Bernard and West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James are joining Kerner to back Sachs’ bid.

“Sen. Sachs’ experience, good judgement and commitment to public service will be a tremendous benefit to the people of Palm Beach County,” Bernard said.

“I know that she’ll bring the same fighting spirit for which she was known in the Legislature with her to the County Commission.  That’s why I’m proud to endorse her candidacy.”

Added Mayor James, “Maria’s reputation for responsiveness to constituents along with her commitment to protecting and enhancing our quality of life will make her an excellent County Commissioner. Maria truly cares about the people of her community and that’s what sets her apart as a true public servant.”

Commissioner Mary Lou Berger currently represents District 5 on the Palm Beach County Commission. She is term-limited.

Sachs served in the Florida House from 2006 to 2010. In 2010, she moved to the Senate, where she served until 2016. Sachs then became executive director at Innovation Florida, a technology company incubator.

Several state lawmakers including Sens. Lori Berman and Perry Thurston and Reps. Joe CaselloTina Polsky and Emily Slosberg have all endorsed Sachs. The new group of local officials can now add their names to that list.

“I am grateful to have the support of each of these leaders,” Sachs added.

“Government functions at its best when elected officials build strong relationships, maintain open dialogues and work hand-in-hand with one another for the greater good. That’s exactly what I’m committed to doing on the Palm Beach County Commission.”

Sachs is the only active candidate in the District 5 race after Palm Beach School Board Member Karen Brill ended her push for the seat.

In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

No decision yet from Gov. DeSantis on eviction ban extension.