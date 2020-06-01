Palm Beach County Mayor among local leaders endorsing Maria Sachs

Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner is among a new group of local leaders endorsing Maria Sachs in her campaign for the District 5 seat on the Palm Beach County Commission.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, Palm Beach County Commissioner Mack Bernard and West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James are joining Kerner to back Sachs’ bid.

“Sen. Sachs’ experience, good judgement and commitment to public service will be a tremendous benefit to the people of Palm Beach County,” Bernard said.

“I know that she’ll bring the same fighting spirit for which she was known in the Legislature with her to the County Commission. That’s why I’m proud to endorse her candidacy.”

Added Mayor James, “Maria’s reputation for responsiveness to constituents along with her commitment to protecting and enhancing our quality of life will make her an excellent County Commissioner. Maria truly cares about the people of her community and that’s what sets her apart as a true public servant.”

Commissioner Mary Lou Berger currently represents District 5 on the Palm Beach County Commission. She is term-limited.

Sachs served in the Florida House from 2006 to 2010. In 2010, she moved to the Senate, where she served until 2016. Sachs then became executive director at Innovation Florida, a technology company incubator.

Several state lawmakers including Sens. Lori Berman and Perry Thurston and Reps. Joe Casello, Tina Polsky and Emily Slosberg have all endorsed Sachs. The new group of local officials can now add their names to that list.

“I am grateful to have the support of each of these leaders,” Sachs added.

“Government functions at its best when elected officials build strong relationships, maintain open dialogues and work hand-in-hand with one another for the greater good. That’s exactly what I’m committed to doing on the Palm Beach County Commission.”

Sachs is the only active candidate in the District 5 race after Palm Beach School Board Member Karen Brill ended her push for the seat.