Connect with us

Headlines Tampa Bay

Charlie Crist asks Gov. DeSantis to illuminate Sunshine Skyway for LGBTQ month

Headlines Influence

Florida Chamber announces hires, launches training institute

Federal Headlines

'Can we hunt them down?' Matt Gaetz proposes antifa aggression

Headlines Influence

Personnel note: Emilio González joins Mercury’s Florida team

Headlines Re-Open Florida

Keys reopen to visitors as Miami-area beaches closed

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Joe Henderson: Tampa Mayor Jane Castor showed what it means to be a leader
Sunshine Skyway Bridge over the Tampa Bay, Florida

Headlines

Charlie Crist asks Gov. DeSantis to illuminate Sunshine Skyway for LGBTQ month

“Pride is about acceptance, unity, healing, and most importantly, that love conquers hate.”

on

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist of St. Petersburg is asking Gov. Ron DeSantis for permission to illuminate the Sunshine Skyway with rainbow colors to honor LGBTQ Pride Month.

In a letter to DeSantis on Monday, Crist asked DeSantis to consider the proposition after COVID-19 concerns forced the cancellation of the St. Pete Pride Parade and other Pride celebrations scheduled during June.

“Pride is about acceptance, unity, healing, and most importantly, that love conquers hate,” wrote Crist, himself a former Florida Governor. “It is the celebration of a people, historically marginalized, renewing their faith in themselves and their community. In these unprecedented and challenging times of illness, discord, economic insecurity, and deeply disquieting racial injustice, we are unfortunately unable to gather in person this year to celebrate Pride.”

The St. Pete Pride Parade is the largest Pride parade in the southeastern United States and has been held for nearly two decades.

Crist described the lighting of the bridge as a small display of homage to his constituents and the over 265,000 people who attended the event in 2019.

“This small but meaningful action would bring goodwill and optimism to my constituents and the entire State of Florida at a time when we need it most,” Crist wrote. “It would be a thoughtful way we can all safely mark the occasion and send the message that regardless of race, creed, religion, color, gender identity, or sexual orientation, we are all in this together.”

June is recognized as Pride Month in the United States and cities across the globe as a means to recognize the community’s contributions and arduous path toward equality.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capitol for Florida Politics. After time with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studies Political Science & American Policy. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. You can reach Jason at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @jay_delg.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Lights out: Which jurisdictions in Florida have curfews in place in reactions to protests?