Connect with us

America in Crisis

Florida Police Chiefs Association condemns officers for role in George Floyd's death

America in Crisis Headlines

Fort Lauderdale police officer suspended for pushing kneeling woman

America in Crisis Headlines

Gov. DeSantis' first George Floyd remarks: Zero tolerance for rioting, looting

America in Crisis Headlines

George Floyd's brother pleads for peace

America in Crisis Headlines

National Guard troop levels reach historic high amid pandemic and protest

America in Crisis Headlines

The day the music cried
A police officer watches a crowd as a police vehicle burns near Fort Greene Park in the Brooklyn borough of New York after protesters rallied outside Barclays Center over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died Memorial Day while in police custody in Minneapolis, Friday, May 29, 2020. Image via AP.

America in Crisis

Florida Police Chiefs Association condemns officers for role in George Floyd’s death

The association is also creating a subcommittee to suggest solutions to the Florida Legislature.

on

The Florida Police Chiefs Association on Monday joined the calls denouncing a Minneapolis police officer’s role in the death of George Floyd.

Chief Kenneth Albano, president of the Florida Police Chiefs Association, said the events last week need a “clear and unified message.”

“The Florida Police Chiefs Association condemns the murder of George Floyd by Derek Chauvin, and we call for the speedy and impartial trial of Officer Chauvin on this charge,” he said. “On behalf of our entire membership, I sincerely offer our deepest heartfelt sympathies to the family of George Floyd. Mr. Floyd’s death was tragic, unnecessary, and totally preventable.”

He also announced the creation of a subcommittee of chiefs and community leaders to submit solutions to the Florida Legislature.

“The problems and issues facing our nation that led to this tragedy are varied and complex, and deeply entrenched in the very fabric of our society, but we cannot let this happen again. We can and must be better,” he said.

Chauvin, a white police officer now charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, is the officer at the center of a national outcry over Floyd’s death. Footage on social media showed Chauvin pin the now-deceased black man’s neck with his knee before Floyd went unresponsive.

But protesters have called for the other three officers on the scene during Floyd’s arrest to be charged as well.

“No law enforcement training — no policies — support what happened to Mr. Floyd,” Albano said. “The other officers who chose not to act and stop Officer Chauvin from killing Mr. Floyd as he repeatedly cried out for help are also complicit, and they showed an appalling lack of personal courage. The actions and conduct of all the officers involved were totally reprehensible and not in keeping with the high standards of conduct demanded by our profession.”

Albano lauded Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo for quickly firing the four officers and demanded accountability for Floyd’s death and an end to looting and rioting across the nation.

“To borrow Chief Arradondo’s own words when he was sworn in, the ultimate goal for all law enforcement leaders is a community that trusts us, that views us as the guardians of our communities.”

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Renzo Downey covers the Florida Legislature for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering the Texas House of Representatives for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at renzo@floridapolitics.com and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Lights out: Which jurisdictions in Florida have curfews in place in reactions to protests?