Jacksonville LGBT rights bill moving through City Council stops

The Jacksonville City Council is on track to reenact LGBT rights legislation recently called into question.

The Human Rights Ordinance expansion of 2017 protected jobs, housing, and restroom access for the LGBT community, and it had seemed a settled issue until an appeals court ruling required cure legislation.

After a public hearing on the bill last week, in which proponents outnumbered opponents, the second of three City Council committees moved the bill forward Tuesday morning.

Finance approved the legislation, joining the Neighborhoods committee, which approved it Monday. Rules is the final stop for the bill Tuesday afternoon.

There was little suspense in Finance. The chair, Aaron Bowman, is a Republican who vowed to get legislation passed as a candidate in 2015, and who has not relented since.

Bowman, who bucked the Republican Party locally in taking a strong anti-discrimination stance, noted that this was the third time in five years the bill came up.

“We spent about a year working with the community … business leaders … faith leaders … LGBT leaders,” Bowman said, of a “give and take in a lot of different areas.”

“I heard and witnessed stuff that I never want to hear or listen to again,” Bowman said, but it was worth it to bring businesses here, a “three-year success story.”

The cure bill does a “better job of codifying” the stipulations, Bowman noted.

Should the bill pass the full City Council as expected next Tuesday, it will be signed by a previously reluctant Mayor Lenny Curry.

Curry, who opposed previous iterations of the legislation as he thought it was unnecessary, told Florida Politics last week he would sign it.

“The HRO is back because of a technicality in the law,” Curry said. “The bill has been law for a number of years. I’ll sign the bill if the City Council corrects the technicality.

When the Human Rights Ordinance expansion was passed in 2017, Curry, a former chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, let the bill become law without his signature, contending the legislation was not necessary because the city didn’t discriminate.