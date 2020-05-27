Connect with us

Jax

Gay rights fight roils Jacksonville ... again

Jax

Democrat Tommy Hazouri to lead GOP-controlled Jacksonville City Council

Jax

Jacksonville business leaders re-up support for reconsidered gay rights law

Jax

Jacksonville City Council Republicans pressured to keep 'corrupt' Tommy Hazouri from presidency

Headlines Jax

Jacksonville offers virtual Memorial Day commemoration

Headlines Jax

Former JEA interim leader won't talk to Jacksonville City Council investigators

Jax

Gay rights fight roils Jacksonville … again

Many opponents worry about bathroom safety.

on

A gay rights bill passed three years ago is back in Jacksonville, and on Tuesday evening the City Council got an earful about it from the public.

Ahead of a vote in two weeks, the sole public hearing was held on cure legislation for an expansion of gay rights questioned on procedural grounds by a state appeals court.

Jacksonville’s General Counsel, Jason Gabriel, questioned the highly-technical ruling against the integrity of the law, and suggested that cure legislation, of the sort that was filed, would be one potential remedy.

However, there were worries in many quarters that reconsideration of the law would stoke old controversies.

The Human Rights Ordinance expansion of 2017 protected jobs, housing, and restroom access for the LGBT community, and it had seemed a settled issue until the appeals court ruling.

Conversa_728x90

But that hard won victory came only after years of vitriolic debate before the bill passed in 2017.

In 2020, little had happened to change that consensus. And nothing changed it Tuesday night.

For groups like the Jacksonville Civic Council and the Chamber of Commerce, the reconsideration bill is a slam dunk. Activists and opponents agree that it has the votes on Council.

But outside the corridors of power, the debate was more open, and on Tuesday opponents pleaded against the bill on public safety grounds, dialing down the tone of previous years, even as rhetoric remained heightened in what likely is a last stand against LGBT rights legislation in Jacksonville.

Elicia Dipietro said the legislation facilitates “violence against women,” with rapid-fire anecdotes of sexual predators abusing the legislation to nefarious ends.

Lois Tague said she was in a bathroom with her granddaughter, when a deep voice boomed, “are there any sweet little girls in here?” She feared her granddaughter was in mortal danger.

Wade Mask, Sr. said “we’re just opening this up for people to be able to use that [legislation] to hurt little children.”

Other opponents took a more structural tack.

Raymond Johnson pointed out the “well-funded” lobbying groups, like Equality Florida and the Jacksonville Coalition for Equality, that seemingly stacked the call. The “everyday citizens who oppose this bill” could not figure out how to do a Zoom call, Johnson added.

It wasn’t all opposition. Democratic candidates for office, including state House hopeful Joshua Hicks, former candidate Tracye Polson, and Duval County Clerk of Courts candidate Jimmy Midyette, had their say in support.

As did many other members of the community, whose concerns ran from the existential to the metaphysical.

“We have a long way to go,” said Avery Garner of Murray Hill, about the threat of violence that still looms over the LGBT community

“Jesus was probably gay himself,” a man named Jim mused.

In the end, the public testimony won’t decide the vote of the Council.

But as if nostalgic for the debates of bygone years, scores of Jacksonville residents spent hours on a Zoom call to argue points most had said and heard years before, in what is yet another eclipse of the city’s once-formidable religious right.

 

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Astute Observer

    May 26, 2020 at 11:06 pm

    The comments tonight in support of the anti-Christian HRO were appalling and blasphemous. Shame on the Jacksonville City Council for refusing to delay a vote on the HRO until after the coronavirus emergency has subsided and citizens can attend city council meetings in person once again. Equality Florida is a dangerous, fanatical anti-Christian group. And, even scarier, is the fact that Councilman Rory Diamond – the only openly “gay” councilman – has been previously endorsed by Equality Florida. Jacksonville Christians are under attack!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Gov. DeSantis: Florida summer camps can open without restrictions.