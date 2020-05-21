Connect with us

Jax

Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce wants gay-rights law passed again

Headlines Jax

Lenny Curry likes Tommy Hazouri for Jacksonville City Council President

Jax

Money on Lenny Curry's mind as Duval vacation rentals go back online

Headlines Jax

Last-minute challenge enlivens Jacksonville City Council leadership race

Jax

Jacksonville shutters fee-based COVID-19 testing site

Headlines Jax

App helps northeast Florida businesses reopen safely amid coronavirus pandemic

Jax

Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce wants gay-rights law passed again

An appeals court threw the law out.

on

The status of Jacksonville’s Human Rights Ordinance, which protects jobs, housing, and bathroom access for LGBT people, is currently up in the air after an adverse court ruling.

Florida’s 1st District Court of Appeal sided with plaintiffs challenging the legislation earlier this month, and the Chamber of Commerce, which backed the legislation last decade, wants the Jacksonville City Council to reaffirm it.

“Making sure that everyone in our community is protected from discrimination is and always will be a top priority for the Chamber,” JAX Chamber Chair Henry Brown said Thursday, after the Chamber board voted unanimously to take the position.

“Passing the HRO in 2017 told everyone outside the community what we already know – that we are an inclusive, welcoming community where everyone has the opportunity to succeed. We support the effort to correct this technical issue and pass the legislation as intended three years ago.”

The bill passed 12-6 in 2017, approved by a City Council that has seen change in membership since, shepherded along by a business community that realized the legislation needed to pass so Jacksonville would not lose competitive advantage in corporate recruitment.

Cure legislation is headed to Council committees next week, with the full Council to then hear the bill.

The law hasn’t been a big talker in Jacksonville in the three years since it passed, as advocates, including former Council President Aaron Bowman and current Vice President Tommy Hazouri have been quick to point out.

However, the discussion of LGBT rights leading up to the bill’s ratification was as fractious as anything since school integration last century, and there are expectations that the religious right may attempt to derail reratification.

General Counsel Jason Gabriel decried the appeals court ruling as “mind-boggling” and “bizarre,” but LGBT rights groups, as well as those on the right, have rallied their partisans in preparation for a showdown over cure legislation in the coming weeks.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

DBPR lifts vacation rental ban in 8 more Florida counties