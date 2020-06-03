GOP convention to Florida? President ‘forced’ to find new site

President Donald Trump wants up to 50,000 people at the Republican National Convention, and he says North Carolina is forcing him to move the event.

In a series of tweets Tuesday as protests raged from coast to coast, the President put the Tarheel State and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper on notice.

“Had long planned to have the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, a place I love. Now,” Trump lamented, “Roy Cooper and his representatives refuse to guarantee that we can have use of the Spectrum Arena.”

“Spend millions of dollars, have everybody arrive, and then tell them they will not be able to gain entry,” was how Trump saw the event going down.

“Governor Cooper is still in Shelter-In-Place Mode, and not allowing us to occupy the arena as originally anticipated and promised. Would have showcased beautiful North Carolina to the World, and brought in hundreds of millions of dollars, and jobs, for the State. Because of [Gov. Cooper], we are now forced to seek another State to host the 2020 Republican National Convention,” Trump added.

When one door closes, another door opens, and prominent Florida Republicans from the Governor on down have made no secret that the state is a great play for the President.

“I think you’re going to probably get an answer on this within the next — probably the next week because at some point you’ve got to either pull the trigger or you don’t and it’s going to take time for people to get in place,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said last week.

“We want to host it. I think late August we’re going to be ready to do that,” DeSantis said. “And obviously, his government can tell us what we need to do to make sure it’s safe. But I think we should do it.”