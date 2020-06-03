Connect with us

Headlines Presidential

GOP convention to Florida? President 'forced' to find new site

Headlines SW Florida

Sarasota Police investigate officer who put knee on man's neck

America in Crisis Headlines

'This isn't a time for politics': Rick Scott rebukes Virginia Governor

Coronavirus Headlines

Looting devastates businesses already shaken by virus

America in Crisis Headlines

Minneapolis police face civil rights probe over George Floyd death

America in Crisis Headlines

Val Demings on George Floyd, protests, police, and 'the ghost in the room'
Image via Getty.

Headlines

GOP convention to Florida? President ‘forced’ to find new site

Does the Sunshine State have the inside track?

on

President Donald Trump wants up to 50,000 people at the Republican National Convention, and he says North Carolina is forcing him to move the event.

In a series of tweets Tuesday as protests raged from coast to coast, the President put the Tarheel State and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper on notice.

“Had long planned to have the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, a place I love. Now,” Trump lamented, “Roy Cooper and his representatives refuse to guarantee that we can have use of the Spectrum Arena.”

“Spend millions of dollars, have everybody arrive, and then tell them they will not be able to gain entry,” was how Trump saw the event going down.

“Governor Cooper is still in Shelter-In-Place Mode, and not allowing us to occupy the arena as originally anticipated and promised. Would have showcased beautiful North Carolina to the World, and brought in hundreds of millions of dollars, and jobs, for the State. Because of [Gov. Cooper], we are now forced to seek another State to host the 2020 Republican National Convention,” Trump added.

When one door closes, another door opens, and prominent Florida Republicans from the Governor on down have made no secret that the state is a great play for the President.

“I think you’re going to probably get an answer on this within the next — probably the next week because at some point you’ve got to either pull the trigger or you don’t and it’s going to take time for people to get in place,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said last week.

“We want to host it. I think late August we’re going to be ready to do that,” DeSantis said. “And obviously, his government can tell us what we need to do to make sure it’s safe. But I think we should do it.”

In this article:, , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

2 Comments

2 Comments

  1. NoMoTrump

    June 2, 2020 at 10:22 pm

    The swamp is the perfect place to host the Republicon Natl Convention. Couldn’t make a more perfect statement!

    Reply

  2. Nancy

    June 2, 2020 at 10:36 pm

    Great. Take it to the Villages. They have a high rate of STDS so they won’t mind another virus
    . NC Governor cares more about his people. Good for him. Take the crooks and snakes to another state, NC can live without that scum

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Gov. DeSantis extending eviction moratorium until July 1.