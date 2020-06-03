Connect with us

America in Crisis Headlines

Mike Waltz backs Donald Trump, says National Guard needed to restore order

America in Crisis Headlines Tampa Bay

Late night clashes in Tampa Bay end day of peaceful protests

America in Crisis Headlines

Nation’s streets calmest in days, protests largely peaceful

America in Crisis Headlines

'This isn't a time for politics': Rick Scott rebukes Virginia Governor

America in Crisis Headlines

Minneapolis police face civil rights probe over George Floyd death

America in Crisis Headlines

Val Demings on George Floyd, protests, police, and 'the ghost in the room'
National Guard deployed in Los Angeles. Photo via Associated Press.

America in Crisis

Mike Waltz backs Donald Trump, says National Guard needed to restore order

Trump berated ‘weak’ governors for not showing force.

on

A Republican Congressman from Florida addressed Tuesday evening’s protests, seemingly ameliorated in some areas by more than 20,000 deployed National Guard troops in 28 states and the District of Columbia.

U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, a National Guard Colonel appearing on Wednesday morning’s Fox and Friends, said the show of force was necessary to ensure protests stay peaceful, and that the National Guard stood ready to assist in restoring order.

Waltz noted the Guard works for the governors, who will “deploy and support much like our mission to support border security” to help law enforcement with “logistics, transportation, and other tasks.”

But the President of the United States has ultimate authority if lower authorities fail to act, he said.

“Many of these mayors and governors are tying law enforcement’s hands and not letting them do the job they need to do to restore law and order in this country,” Waltz said. “I think the President’s message to governors and mayors is that if you’re not going to step up, he will and he will have to.”

“He does have authority to federalize the National Guard and also send in active duty troops,” Waltz said. ” The rest of America has rights too”

“This rioting, looting, and violence has to got to stop one way or another,” he added.

In his position, there is no daylight between a Congressman from northeast Florida and the leader of the free world, who newly christened himself this week the “President of Law and Order.”

President Donald Trump, in a fiery conversation with governors earlier this week, told them they were “fools” if they did not deploy National Guard troops.

“Most of you are weak,” Trump said. “You have to arrest people.”

Some governors resisted the call. And some mayors, such as New York’s Bill de Blasio, also didn’t want the Guard involved, suggesting upstaters don’t know New York City.

Waltz decried that denunciation, teed up by Fox News, as “ignorant and wrong.”

“It perpetuates some kind of stereotype that these are a bunch of warmongers with machine guns,” Waltz added. “You can tell he’s never served … that’s a wrong and ignorant statement.”

Florida deployed, troops in Tampa, and has 490 others waiting to be deployed should it be needed.

“This is a huge stress on the force, but they will step up and do their job,” Waltz said.

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Gov. DeSantis extending eviction moratorium until July 1.