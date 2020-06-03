Connect with us

Headlines Panhandle

Nikki Fried asks Donald Trump to continue processing timber worker visas

Federal Headlines

Marco Rubio vows to 'confront the lingering cancer of racial inequality'

APolitical Headlines

Tropical Storm Cristobal forecasted to remain west of Florida mainland, impact to northern Gulf

Headlines South Florida

Joe Abruzzo weighing run for Palm Beach County Clerk

America in Crisis Headlines Tampa Bay

Late night clashes in Tampa Bay end day of peaceful protests

America in Crisis Headlines

Nation’s streets calmest in days, protests largely peaceful
Stock image via Adobe.

Headlines

Nikki Fried asks Donald Trump to continue processing timber worker visas

The industry has a $137 billion economic impact in Florida.

on

Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried sent a letter Wednesday to President Donald Trump, requesting the administration continue processing seasonal work visas.

“I write to you today as Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture on behalf of our state’s forest industry to request you continue to recognize the importance of maintaining H-2B visa processing that provides the nonimmigrant labor this essential industry needs to remain productive,” Fried wrote.

Fried added that the temporary worker visas are critical to U.S. agriculture, timber and forestry, particularly in Florida, where 47,000 farms account for two million jobs and have an economic impact of $137 billion.

The industry has faced several economic impacts in recent years including COVID-19 and retaliatory tariffs from China.

“Our proud forest landowners are resilient,” Fried wrote. “They are still producing and contributing greatly to our state’s and nation’s economy during these unprecedented times, with forestry having been recognized as an essential business during COVID-19 in guidance issued by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.”

Florida is experiencing a 66% decline in key timber exports to China since the Trump administration announced tariffs.

“H-2B seasonal guestworkers are critical for these operations to continue undisrupted, with the forest industry the second largest user of this visa program, and the State of Florida second in the nation for H-2B hiring.”

Florida’s timber industry is still reeling from 2018 when a Category Five hurricane struck the panhandle, the state’s leading timber industry.

More than 19 months later, the industry is still awaiting promised relief from the United States Department of Agriculture to clean up the 72 million tons of trees that fell in the region. In total, roughly 550 million trees  were damaged or destroyed.

The price of clearing downed timber can cost upwards of $2,000 per acre, further adding to the economic impact.

Florida’s timber industry suffered $1.3 billion in economic losses from Hurricane Michael.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capitol for Florida Politics. After time with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studies Political Science & American Policy. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. You can reach Jason at jason@floridapolitics.com or on Twitter at @jay_delg.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Gov. DeSantis extending eviction moratorium until July 1.