Emma Gonzalez channels NWA in militant anti-police tweet

Gun control activist Emma González, a prominent survivor of the Parkland shooting, channeled Ice Cube in a Tuesday night tweet.

In all-caps type with a space between every letter, she wrote: “F*ck the police” and “All cops are b*stards.”

She accompanied the tweet with a picture of the first three words in the style of wall graffiti.

The first three words of her tweet recall the infamous anti-police protest song by NWA. The latter spell out the implied message behind the “ACAB” frequently spray-painted by protesters on walls and police cars.

González, a student at New College of Florida, tweeted the message while traveling to protests against police brutality taking place in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. It’s unclear where González protested but she retweeted accounts of Orlando events around the same time.

González became a national celebrity while still in high school thanks to her pointed demands for better gun safety following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. She became one of the most prominent faces of the March For Our Lives movement, along with David Hogg. She boasts 1.5 million Twitter followers.

Notably, the shooting led to significant criticism of police procedure and response. School Resource Officer Scot Peterson faced criminal charges for alleged inaction during the shooting, where 17 died as the officer discouraged deputies from entering the building. Gov. Ron DeSantis ultimately removed Sheriff Scott Israel from his position over poor response.

But González’s most recent sharp words were not fully embraced by activists aiming to differentiate between police brutality and lawful enforcement.

“That’s not true, and not constructive,” wrote Mary O’Keefe Wenig, co-founder of Bridges for Understanding.

Educator Megan Kaiser responded to González’s tweet with consternation.

“This is so hard to see from you, Emma. I’ve followed and supported your cause and loved your movement,” she tweeted. “But this, this is crossing the line and helps no one. Where does this get anyone?”

Another user, Ivan Casas-Thomasiche, who tweeted an iconic picture of González with praise for her record and criticism of her tweet.

“The young woman in the picture, made a commitment to make the world a better place; I believed her, I was moved by her courage, inspired by her youth,” he wrote. “Even back then as hurt as she was, she wouldn’t have allowed 31 letters, take away from all the GOOD she’s yet to DO.”

That referred to González’s 31-letter tweet describing police with obscenities. And it drew a strong response from the activist.

“The young Person* in the picture does not represent the entire life that they have lived – the person in that picture hated cops,” González wrote.

“You’re right that I’m still going to do good things – I will do this despite the trauma inflicted upon me by police & their institution.”

