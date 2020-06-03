Connect with us

America in Crisis Headlines

Emma Gonzalez channels NWA in militant anti-police tweet

America in Crisis Headlines

Val Demings on George Floyd, protests, police, and 'the ghost in the room'

America in Crisis Headlines

Marco Rubio vows to 'confront the lingering cancer of racial inequality'

America in Crisis Headlines

Mike Waltz backs Donald Trump, says National Guard needed to restore order

America in Crisis Headlines Tampa Bay

Late night clashes in Tampa Bay end day of peaceful protests

America in Crisis Headlines

Nation’s streets calmest in days, protests largely peaceful
Emma González, a Parkland shooting survivor, called out President Trump on gun reform at a rally. Photo credit: Getty Images.

America in Crisis

Emma Gonzalez channels NWA in militant anti-police tweet

Many questioned the productiveness of the message.

on

Gun control activist Emma González, a prominent survivor of the Parkland shooting, channeled Ice Cube in a Tuesday night tweet.

In all-caps type with a space between every letter, she wrote: “F*ck the police” and “All cops are b*stards.”

She accompanied the tweet with a picture of the first three words in the style of wall graffiti.

The first three words of her tweet recall the infamous anti-police protest song by NWA. The latter spell out the implied message behind the “ACAB” frequently spray-painted by protesters on walls and police cars.

González, a student at New College of Florida, tweeted the message while traveling to protests against police brutality taking place in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. It’s unclear where González protested but she retweeted accounts of Orlando events around the same time.

González became a national celebrity while still in high school thanks to her pointed demands for better gun safety following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. She became one of the most prominent faces of the March For Our Lives movement, along with David Hogg. She boasts 1.5 million Twitter followers.

Notably, the shooting led to significant criticism of police procedure and response. School Resource Officer Scot Peterson faced criminal charges for alleged inaction during the shooting, where 17 died as the officer discouraged deputies from entering the building. Gov. Ron DeSantis ultimately removed Sheriff Scott Israel from his position over poor response.

But González’s most recent sharp words were not fully embraced by activists aiming to differentiate between police brutality and lawful enforcement.

“That’s not true, and not constructive,” wrote Mary O’Keefe Wenig, co-founder of Bridges for Understanding.

Educator Megan Kaiser responded to González’s tweet with consternation.

“This is so hard to see from you, Emma. I’ve followed and supported your cause and loved your movement,” she tweeted. “But this, this is crossing the line and helps no one. Where does this get anyone?”

Another user, Ivan Casas-Thomasiche, who tweeted an iconic picture of González with praise for her record and criticism of her tweet.

“The young woman in the picture, made a commitment to make the world a better place; I believed her, I was moved by her courage, inspired by her youth,” he wrote. “Even back then as hurt as she was, she wouldn’t have allowed 31 letters, take away from all the GOOD she’s yet to DO.”

That referred to González’s 31-letter tweet describing police with obscenities. And it drew a strong response from the activist.

“The young Person* in the picture does not represent the entire life that they have lived – the person in that picture hated cops,” González wrote.

“You’re right that I’m still going to do good things – I will do this despite the trauma inflicted upon me by police & their institution.”

In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at jacobogles@hotmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Gov. DeSantis extending eviction moratorium until July 1.