Ron DeSantis wants the RNC ... and the DNC if they want to make a move.

'Default yes': Governor stumps for political convention action … Republican and Democrat alike

Multiple cities could be in play.

on

Gov. Ron DeSantis expressed confidence again that the state could host the Republican National Convention and the Democratic convention, if needed.

The Governor, in a wide-ranging Wednesday media availability, said North Carolina offered a “default no” when asked to accommodate the President’s request for a full-scale RNC in August.

“My view would be ‘it should be a default yes’ and as we get closer, you make a determination on how you do it,” DeSantis said.

The Governor said he has talked to the Republican National Committee, and Florida could “potentially” host the event.

“You have mitigation measures,” he said, including face masks and testing.

“Particularly as you look months in advance,” DeSantis said it was wise to “assume we’ll be doing those.”

“If you get closer, if you need to call an audible, you can always call an audible,” he added.

“I don’t like how some states have said ‘oh we’re not going to have anyone in an arena until 2021’,” DeSantis continued, talking a bit more loudly.

“We would like to have it,” DeSantis said, noting that Orlando’s “hotel capacity” would lend itself to staging the event.

“I know Jacksonville is very much interested in having it,” the Governor added, as Miami-Dade would be.

“I think we’re probably going to be able to pull it off,” DeSantis said, noting that to “brush away a potential $100 million impact” would be foolhardy.

As he had previously, the Governor welcomed the Democratic National Convention also, should Joe Biden give him a call, in a scenario currently unimaginable.

DeSantis’ comments come a day after the President put the Tarheel State and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper on notice.

“Governor Cooper is still in Shelter-In-Place Mode, and not allowing us to occupy the arena as originally anticipated and promised. Would have showcased beautiful North Carolina to the World, and brought in hundreds of millions of dollars, and jobs, for the State. Because of [Gov. Cooper], we are now forced to seek another State to host the 2020 Republican National Convention,” Trump tweeted Tuesday 

Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

