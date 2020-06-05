Cop who allegedly crushed George Floyd to death voted in Orange County

Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer who was charged with the May 25 murder of Floyd George now is being accused of illegally voting in Orange County.

Chauvin is registered as a Republican voter in Orange County, at a home he keeps in Windermere, Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles said Friday. Chauvin voted in the 2016 general election and the 2018 general election at an early-voting site in Orange County, Cowles said.

Pinellas Park Attorney Dan Helm filed a complaint with State Attorney Aramis Ayala alleging that Chauvin’s claim of Florida residency is not valid, and consequently his votes are illegal, third-degree felonies under Florida law.

There was no immediate word from Ayala’s Florida’s 9th Judicial Circuit office on the complaint.

“While living in Minnesota, working there, paying taxes there, Derek Chauvin cannot claim residency in Orange County. His home, residency and where he intends to live is in Minnesota, not Florida,” Helm charged.

Helm, who is running for Supervisor of Elections in Pinellas County, said he was reading about Chauvin, and saw he owned a home in Windermere. So Helm checked to see if there was any voting history in Orange County. There was, and all the demographic information matched, he said.

“I was somewhat outraged,” Helm said. “All the writing that I had read said he worked in Minneapolis, paid taxes in Minneapolis, and lived there.”

So he sent his complaint to Ayala Friday. He said he has not yet heard back.

Chauvin is an 18-year veteran of the Minneapolis Police Department.

Minnesota authorities charged him with second-degree murder after he pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes on a Minneapolis street, until Floyd died, May 25.

The death, captured on bystander video, has ignited a nationwide storm of anger, protests, and calls for America to revaluate racism and police procedures, and rocked national, state, and local politics.

Cowles said he did not possess evidence of illegal votes by Chauvin. The matter would be for Ayala’s office to probe.

Three other Minneapolis officers who were with Chauvin at the time of Floyd’s arrest, Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao, have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.

Personnel records released by the city show Chauvin served as a military policeman in the U.S. Army in the late 1990s. Since being hired as a police officer in 2001, he has been awarded two medals of valor — one for being part of a group of officers who opened fire on a stabbing suspect after the man pointed a shotgun at them in 2006, and one for apprehending another man in a domestic incident in 2008. In the latter incident, Chauvin broke down a bathroom door and shot the man in the stomach.

Chauvin was reprimanded in 2008 for pulling a woman out of her car in 2007, frisking her and placing her in his squad car after he stopped her for speeding 10 miles per hour over the limit. His dashboard camera was not activated and a report said he could have interviewed the woman while standing outside her car.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.