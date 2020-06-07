Connect with us

Headlines Jax

Confederate women’s statue in Florida defaced in protests

Headlines

Florida man accidentally broadcast racial slurs on Facebook

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Five straight days of 1K-plus coronavirus cases in Florida

Headlines South Florida

Boynton Beach fire chief, arts official removed over black mural

APolitical Headlines

Heavy rainfall to continue Sunday, tornadoes remain possible as Cristobal crawls north

America in Crisis Headlines

'You will be murdered': Hillsborough GOP chairman under fire for George Floyd protester claims
(image via First Coast News)

Headlines

Confederate women’s statue in Florida defaced in protests

It’s not clear who defaced the statue.

on

A century-old statue commemorating women in the Confederacy was defaced in a Florida park amid ongoing racial inequality protests.

The Florida Times-Union reports Saturday that the “Women of the Southland” statue in Jacksonville was splattered with red paint and tagged with the letters BLM, an abbreviation for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The statue is among others in the city’s Confederate Park, a place activists have been pushing for removal of the monuments. The park and the women’s statute have been there since 1915.

It’s not clear who defaced the statue. Protesters in southern cities have targeted Confederate monuments as symbols of racial intolerance, especially since the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer held him down with his knee to Floyd’s neck.

The statue on the “Women of the Southland” inscription reads, “Let this mute but eloquent structure speak to generations to come of a generation of the past. Let it repeat perpetually the imperishable story of our women of the ’60s, those noble women who sacrificed their all upon their country’s altar.”

The woman depicted in the statue is considered the embodiment of the “Lost Cause” movement, which aims to portray the Confederacy as heroic and minimize the central role of slavery in the Civil War.

Many Confederate monuments have been taken down. This week, the governor of Virginia said a monument in Richmond to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee would be removed.

In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

54 counties’ vacation rental safety plans approved ahead of first June weekend.