Publix donates $1M to National Urban League affiliates

Publix will make a $1 million contribution to National Urban League affiliates across the Southeast, the company announced Sunday.

“The last few months have brought unprecedented challenges to our company and our country. Throughout this time, I’ve been proud of Publix associates, working in our stores, facilities and behind the scenes to do what we have historically done so well — care for each other and our communities. Today, it’s evident that our support and compassion are required on an even deeper level,” CEO Todd Jones said in a letter to Publix associates.

“Like you, I’m saddened and unsettled by any racial injustice or events that divide our country. There are many emotions we are feeling — fear, anger, anxiety and impatience. Now, more than ever, is the time for us to listen with open hearts and to lead with empathy — toward each other, toward our customers and toward our communities. At Publix, we reject racism and discrimination of any kind.

“With over 220,000 associates, we benefit from being an inclusive company made up of individuals who look and think differently, with backgrounds from around the country and around the world. Embracing our diversity has driven us toward progress, innovation and excellence for almost a century. This diversity fuels my hope for the future, and all that we will accomplish by coming together as One Publix with One Purpose to care for each other with dignity and respect,” he concluded.

The letter was posted on Publix’s website alongside a commitment to diversity at the company.

“Diversity is a very good thing. Not just for the physical differences, but because of the fresh ideas and unique perspectives a diverse group of people provides. So Publix hires lots of different kinds of people. We make it a priority to employ and work with people from many backgrounds, cultures, abilities, and ethnicities,” the website says.

“It’s no surprise that being diverse ourselves enables us to better serve a wider variety of customers and support our diverse communities with the right product in the right stores. We thrive as a business because of workforce diversity, including our suppliers. We purchase products from both mainstream and diverse vendors,” it concludes.

The donation comes after Publix launched several initiatives in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, including a program to purchase milk and produce from Florida farms and send it to Feeding America food banks.

Since it was rolled out in late-April, the program has delivered more than 1 million pounds of food and 100,000 gallons of milk to food banks.

Publix also recently donated a combined $2 million to food banks in Feeding America’s network. Much of that money will benefit food banks in Florida — Publix’s home state.