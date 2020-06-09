Last Call for 6.9.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried doubled down on Gov. Ron DeSantis Tuesday, resubmitting her same discussion requests that went unfulfilled at the prior Cabinet meeting on May 28.

Fried’s agenda requests include an update on wildfire conditions across the state and the recently signed $380 million federal timber block grant, food distribution efforts in light of Florida’s high unemployment, an update from the Department of Revenue on Florida’s $2 billion loss in state revenue, and a discussion of Florida’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and data integrity particularly concerning the termination of state worker Rebekah Jones.

Fried would also like to hear an update from Surgeon General Scott Rivkees and discuss the appointment of a Chief Judge to the Division of Administrative Hearings, a position which is currently not filled.

Fried has long been critical of DeSantis for his alleged lack of communication with his Cabinet and his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the previous Cabinet meeting in May, which took place four months after the last meeting, Fried seized the moment as an opportunity to cut loose on DeSantis, hammering him for a lack of transparency amid the crisis.

As coronavirus cases mount — the state has reported more than 1,000 new cases a day for the past week — Fried will likely beat the same drum at the next Cabinet meeting.

The Governor will likely stick to his strategy, too. When the Cabinet last met, he, Attorney General Ashley Moody and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis largely ignored Fried, who thanks to social distancing was the only Cabinet member physically in the room during the meeting.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 64,448 FL residents (+1,070 since Monday)

— 1,552 Non-FL residents (+26 since Monday)

Origin:

— 2,203 Travel related

— 30,464 Contact with a confirmed case

— 2,116 Both

— 29,665 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 11,185 in FL

Deaths:

— 2,765 in FL

Unemployment numbers

As of Monday:

Total claims: 2,386,518

— Confirmed unique claims: 2,192,719

— Claim verification queue: 159,401

— Claims processed: 2,033,318

— Claims paid: 1,265,137 (+16,829 since Sunday)

Total paid out: $4.78 billion (+$160 million since Sunday)

Evening Reads

Quote of the Day

“Mr. Williams has been steadfast in his belief that justice would prevail. Today, the Governor honored that long-held faith.” — Senate Democratic Leader Audrey Gibson, after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill compensating Clifford Williams for 43 years of wrongful imprisonment.

