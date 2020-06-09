Connect with us

Last Call for 6.9.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Delegation for 6.9.20: Defund the police? — PPP — vaccine sabotage? — environmental order — gun violence

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.9.20

Last Call for 6.8.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Joe Henderson: Tom Lee's withdrawal from Hillsborough Clerk's race is the right call

Kathy Times: Journalist shares how encounters with riots, racism fueled change

Last Call for 6.9.20 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

A digest of the day’s politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink.

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried doubled down on Gov. Ron DeSantis Tuesday, resubmitting her same discussion requests that went unfulfilled at the prior Cabinet meeting on May 28.

Fried’s agenda requests include an update on wildfire conditions across the state and the recently signed $380 million federal timber block grant, food distribution efforts in light of Florida’s high unemployment, an update from the Department of Revenue on Florida’s $2 billion loss in state revenue, and a discussion of Florida’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and data integrity particularly concerning the termination of state worker Rebekah Jones.

Fried would also like to hear an update from Surgeon General Scott Rivkees and discuss the appointment of a Chief Judge to the Division of Administrative Hearings, a position which is currently not filled.

Fried has long been critical of DeSantis for his alleged lack of communication with his Cabinet and his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the previous Cabinet meeting in May, which took place four months after the last meeting, Fried seized the moment as an opportunity to cut loose on DeSantis, hammering him for a lack of transparency amid the crisis.

As coronavirus cases mount — the state has reported more than 1,000 new cases a day for the past week — Fried will likely beat the same drum at the next Cabinet meeting.

The Governor will likely stick to his strategy, too. When the Cabinet last met, he, Attorney General Ashley Moody and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis largely ignored Fried, who thanks to social distancing was the only Cabinet member physically in the room during the meeting.

Coronavirus Numbers

Positive cases:

— 64,448 FL residents (+1,070 since Monday)

— 1,552 Non-FL residents (+26 since Monday)

Origin:

— 2,203 Travel related

— 30,464 Contact with a confirmed case

— 2,116 Both

— 29,665 Under investigation

Hospitalizations:

— 11,185 in FL

Deaths:

— 2,765 in FL

Unemployment numbers

As of Monday:

Total claims: 2,386,518

— Confirmed unique claims: 2,192,719

— Claim verification queue: 159,401

— Claims processed: 2,033,318

— Claims paid: 1,265,137 (+16,829 since Sunday)

Total paid out: $4.78 billion (+$160 million since Sunday)

Evening Reads

Big majorities support protests over George Floyd killing and say police need to change, poll finds” via Scott Clement and Dan Balz of The Washington Post

Floyd, from ‘I want to touch the world’ to ‘I can’t breathe’” via Manny Fernandez and Audra D.S. Burch of The New York Times

Donald Trump sides with deranged conspiracy theories over Black Lives Matter protesters” via Philip Bump of The Washington Post

Ashley Moody calls defunding police ‘irresponsible’, offers insights on White House roundtable” via Jason Delgado of Florida Politics

Key Democrats spurn push to defund police amid Trump attacks” via Steve Peoples, Alan Fram and Jonathan Lemire of The Associated Press

A Florida RNC could prove an economic bonanza — but may turn the state into a viral vector” via Michael Moline of the Florida Phoenix

Coronavirus obliterated best African American job market on record” via Eric Morath and Amara Omeokwe of The Wall Street Journal

Newly released records shed light on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ hurried vetting of Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony” via Skyler Swisher of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Jaguars’ Leonard Fournette leads peaceful protest in downtown Jacksonville” via John Reid of The Florida Times-Union

Five years later, this South Florida fatal police shooting remains under investigation” via David Ovalle and Monique Madan of the Miami Herald

These Floridians don’t know whether they’ve been paid too much in unemployment” via Kirby Wilson of the Tampa Bay Times

Brevard sheriff ‘embarrassed,’ suspends lieutenant who tried to recruit cops from departments accused of brutality” via Joe Mario Pedersen of the Orlando Sentinel

Ruling allows Tampa man to avoid sex offender registration until he pays $10K fine” via Mark Puente of the Tampa Bay Times

Confederate statue removed from Hemming Park. Lenny Curry says others in Jacksonville will also be removed.” via Christopher Hong of The Florida Times-Union

Florida’s first woman Senate President, Gwen Margolis, dies at 85“ via Mary Ellen Klas of the Miami Herald

Quote of the Day

“Mr. Williams has been steadfast in his belief that justice would prevail. Today, the Governor honored that long-held faith.” — Senate Democratic Leader Audrey Gibson, after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill compensating Clifford Williams for 43 years of wrongful imprisonment.

Bill Day’s Latest

Breakthrough Insights

Written By

