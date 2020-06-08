Division of Unclaimed Property returns $24 million in May, sets pace for record year

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis announced Monday the return of $24 million worth of unclaimed property to Florida residents and businesses.

“I’m extremely pleased to announce that more than $24 million in Unclaimed Property has been returned to Floridians during the month of May,” Patronis said. “Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Florida’s Division of Unclaimed Property has worked tirelessly and returned more than $95 million to the pockets of Floridians when they needed it most.”

Patronis also announced that the Division of Unclaimed Property is on pace for a record year.

“I’m looking forward to continuing this great trajectory and working to make 2020 a record-high year for returns,” he said. “Individuals and businesses can start your search now at FLTreasureHunt.gov.”

This fiscal year, Florida’s Division of Unclaimed Property has returned over $317 million. Since Patronis took office in 2017, the Division has returned more than $961 million.

The State of Florida defines unclaimed property as a financial asset that is lost, unknown, or abandoned.

The most common types of unclaimed property are unclaimed insurance proceeds, stocks, dormant bank accounts, dividends, uncashed checks, deposits, credit balances and refunds. Items in possession of the Division of Unclaimed Property are typically held for five years.

Floridians can search for unclaimed property and make claims by going online to FLTreasureHunt.gov.