Jacksonville removes one Confederate monument, others still stand

Overnight, a controversial statue commemorating the Civil War’s Confederate cause was removed from Jacksonville’s Hemming Park.
At this point, that is the only one of the city’s monuments of that type to come down.
The move comes as Mayor Lenny Curry prepares to announce other policy changes in the wake of protests over the course of weeks since police in Minneapolis killed George Floyd.
For Curry, a second-term Republican, the move represents another in a series of policy evolutions.
In 2017, the Mayor resisted the push, worried about extremist elements.
“I get briefed by the Sheriff regularly. I can tell you right now from discussions with him, based on Council’s wanting to outright say they want to remove these — there’s chatter from these outside groups. People in Charlottesville are already talking about coming to Jacksonville. We want to keep those groups out of our city, and we want to work together as a community to have a civil discourse.”
“I’m not proposing we remove these monuments,” Curry said. “Certainly, if the public wants to have that conversation — now the Council President has said this is her priority to remove them.”
“I urge the Council to have that discussion, that debate, Whatever they decide, I’ll evaluate it when it lands on my desk at that time,” Curry said, refraining from a commitment to sign or veto the bill when asked.
Back in 2017, when former Jacksonville City Council President Anna Brosche floated removing the monuments, it was against public opinion in one poll.
According to the University of North Florida, 38 percent of registered voters wanted them gone, while 53 percent of registered voters wanted the monuments to remain.
Since then, there has been a seachange in national politics, with heavy scrutiny on memorials such as the one in Hemming Park.
Expect more announcements from Jacksonville this morning.
James
June 9, 2020 at 7:38 am
Oh Curry knows they need to be removed, he was dragging his feet but at this moment it will give him good press. He knows he is losing his grip on power and to be seen as a racist now would not be a good image for any future ambition he may have. These are small and tiny incremental moves to bring his party back into the 21st century.
Frankie M.
June 9, 2020 at 9:14 am
Gary Snow won’t be happy. Funny how quickly this issue got on Lenny’s radar. All it took was Chris Conley mentioning it in a speech outside JSO Friday and Leonard Fournette organizing a protest for this morning in Hemming Plaza. I don’t think the timing was a coincidence. Shad Khan probably paid for the removal. Maybe the Jaguars should run this city?