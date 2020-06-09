Connect with us

Headlines Presidential

New Joe Biden ad touts progress that emerges from tough times

Headlines Influence

Former Senate President Gwen Margolis dies at 85

America in Crisis Headlines

Lights out: Which jurisdictions in Florida have curfews in place in reactions to protests?

Headlines Jax

Jacksonville removes one Confederate monument, others still stand

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines

Suspension of jury trials extended amid COVID-19

Headlines Influence

Latest on the legislative staffing merry-go-round
Screen shot from Joe Biden's campaign ad "Progress."

Headlines

New Joe Biden ad touts progress that emerges from tough times

Biden ad: ‘That’s what the presidency is: The duty to care.’

on

Dark moments of despair can lead to great progress, Democrat Joe Biden declares in a new digital advertisement being launched in Florida and other swing states Tuesday.

In “Progress,” a minute, 19-second video being released on social media and other digital-access platforms, Biden offers a sweeping look at upheaval in the history of the United States, starting with the Civil War. The message: America always emerged stronger from lessons learned and actions taken to resolve the upheaval.

The ad, using Biden’s comments made in his Philadelphia speech last week, then turns focus on the current unrest unleashed with the May 25 slaying of George Floyd in Minneapolis, using numerous clips of protests around the country. Biden doesn’t explicitly reference Floyd or the protests, but discusses unrest, and he transitions from that to how he views what’s next.

“We’ve got to now vow to make this at least an era of action and reverse the systemic racism with long-overdue concrete changes,” Biden says.

Biden’s campaign is releasing “Progress” on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat in the battleground states of  Florida, Arizona, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. The campaign says it is targeting “a diverse range of young Americans — a key constituency we are focused on turning out in November.”

“That’s what the presidency is: The duty to care,” Biden adds. “To care for all of us. Not just those who vote for us, but all us. Not just our donors, but all of us. It’s going to take the work of a generation. If we stand together, finally as one America, we’ll rise stronger than we were before.”

This is the second commercial spun out of his June 2 Philadelphia speech, which marked Biden’s emergency back into public campaigning following a couple of months of campaigning from his home in a coronavirus lockdown. Build the Future” ran last week.

Biden’s campaign is releasing “Progress” on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat in the battleground states of  Florida, Arizona, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. The campaign says it is targeting “a diverse range of young Americans — a key constituency we are focused on turning out in November.”

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Vacation rental regulations a patchwork