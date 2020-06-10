Republican National Convention to Jacksonville? Washington Post says that’s the plan

President Donald Trump will be renominated in Jacksonville, Florida if the latest reporting from the Washington Post holds up.

“Seeking a city willing to allow a large-scale event amid the coronavirus pandemic, Republicans have tentatively settled on Jacksonville, Fla., as the new destination for the premier festivities of the Republican National Convention in August, according to three Republican officials briefed on the plans,” the Post reported late Tuesday night.

Hotel capacity is an open question, but GOP officials were in town Monday, and downtown hotels are booked for the late-August dates.

Republicans look likely to have “more routine and lower-profile meetings” in Charlotte, which is an attempt to ward off breach of contract lawsuits, per the Post.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, despite media inquiries Tuesday as he marched in a Black Lives Matter demonstration with Jacksonville Jaguars footballers, did not address convention planning.

“I don’t know what the RNC is going to do,” he told one reporter.

But for Curry and Gov. Ron DeSantis, a convention in the Bold City would be welcomed.

“We welcome the opportunity to host the GOP convention in Jacksonville. A $100 million local impact event would be important for our city as an event/convention destination.The City is ready for world class events & ready show the world we are open for business,” Curry tweeted earlier this month.

“The shape of the epidemic is just simply going to be different, and hopefully it’s a lot better, but I think we’ll be able to make those decisions about what precautions need to be taken as you get closer,” DeSantis said. “But to just rule out a convention at this stage, I think, is a mistake so we’ve said we want to get to ‘yes’ on it and I think we’ll be able to do it.