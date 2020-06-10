Connect with us

Republican National Convention to Jacksonville? Washington Post says that's the plan

Chief Judge exits administrative hearings agency

Facing electoral headwinds, Trump brings back his 2016 team

Which Florida beaches are open? Which are closed?

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.10.20

Gov. DeSantis, tear down this statue!
Confetti and balloons fall during 2016 celebrations after Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's acceptance speech on the final day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Republican National Convention to Jacksonville? Washington Post says that's the plan

Is Jacksonville ready?

President Donald Trump will be renominated in Jacksonville, Florida if the latest reporting from the Washington Post holds up.

“Seeking a city willing to allow a large-scale event amid the coronavirus pandemic, Republicans have tentatively settled on Jacksonville, Fla., as the new destination for the premier festivities of the Republican National Convention in August, according to three Republican officials briefed on the plans,” the Post reported late Tuesday night.

Hotel capacity is an open question, but GOP officials were in town Monday, and downtown hotels are booked for the late-August dates.

Republicans look likely to have “more routine and lower-profile meetings” in Charlotte, which is an attempt to ward off breach of contract lawsuits, per the Post.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, despite media inquiries Tuesday as he marched in a Black Lives Matter demonstration with Jacksonville Jaguars footballers, did not address convention planning.

“I don’t know what the RNC is going to do,” he told one reporter.

But for Curry and Gov. Ron DeSantis, a convention in the Bold City would be welcomed.

“We welcome the opportunity to host the GOP convention in Jacksonville. A $100 million local impact event would be important for our city as an event/convention destination.The City is ready for world class events & ready show the world we are open for business,” Curry tweeted earlier this month.

“The shape of the epidemic is just simply going to be different, and hopefully it’s a lot better, but I think we’ll be able to make those decisions about what precautions need to be taken as you get closer,” DeSantis said. “But to just rule out a convention at this stage, I think, is a mistake so we’ve said we want to get to ‘yes’ on it and I think we’ll be able to do it.

The decision could be imminent. If it happens, Jacksonville is on the clock, a day after the city passed (again) LGBT rights legislation and tore down a Confederate monument.

The opportunity comes after the President balked at a limited capacity event.

The President put the Tarheel State and Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper on notice on Tuesday, shaming him for calling his own “audible.”

“Governor Cooper is still in Shelter-In-Place Mode, and not allowing us to occupy the arena as originally anticipated and promised. Would have showcased beautiful North Carolina to the World, and brought in hundreds of millions of dollars, and jobs, for the State. Because of [Gov. Cooper], we are now forced to seek another State to host the 2020 Republican National Convention,” Trump tweeted last month.

Written By

A.G. Gancarski has been a working journalist for over two decades. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at a.g.gancarski@gmail.com.

3 Comments

  1. Ocean Joe

    June 10, 2020 at 8:20 am

    Jacksonville has a good port for docking the Titanic.

  2. Frankie M.

    June 10, 2020 at 9:23 am

    What a blessing for the community! Not enough hotel rooms downtown? Pish posh. Bring on the cruise ships. What could possibly go wrong?

    Arena not big enough? You got the fairgrounds & a football stadium/amphitheatre with swimming pools & the world’s biggest scoreboards across the street. I’m sure Shad & the Jaguar players won’t mind. If that area gets trashed just blame the Bills fans.

    Finally book a great southern band. Drive by truckers would be an excellent choice. This event would be an economic boon for our community. Just look at what the Super Bowl did to bring in more businesses and jobs. It really elevated our profile…so much so that now we’re playing two games a year in London. Thx covid.

  3. DisplacedCTYankee

    June 10, 2020 at 10:04 am

    Jacksonville is in Georgia, right? If not, let Georgia have it.

