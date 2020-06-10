Connect with us

Screen shot from Leo Valentin's digital ad in the CD 7 Republican primary race.

2020

Leo Valentín releases digital ads in CD 7 Republican primary

The ads show support for President Donald Trump and conservative social causes.

on

Republican congressional candidate Dr. Leo Valentín is releasing a series of video digital ads on various platforms pressing the value of his experience as a doctor during a pandemic as well as his support for President Donald Trump and conservative social causes.

Valentín, an Orlando radiologist, is running for a shot at Democratic U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy in Florida’s 7th Congressional District covering parts of central, northern and eastern Orange County and all of Seminole County.

In an August 18 primary he’s up against Longwood financier Richard Goble and Orlando businessman Yukong Zhao.

The new ads, which range from six to 15 seconds in length, were launched Tuesday. In each, Valentín appears in hospital-looking settings, including at the bedside of a patient, and delivers brief remarks.

They will run on multiple digital platforms, according to his campaign.

In the introductory ad, “Dr. Leo Valentín,” the former chief executive officer of a Puerto Rico hospital vows, “I’ll use that experience to fight the career politicians in the DC Swamp so we can recover and grow our economy and get real results for Central Florida.”

In “Connect,” he says, “We’re experiencing a devastating pandemic that is crushing our economy. As a physician and CEO of a hospital, I have direct experience of how health care and the economy are connected. I’m Dr. Leo Valentín, join me and let’s take on the DC swamp and get America back to work.”

In “Stand,” he says, “I’m Dr. Leo Valentín, I stand with President Trump to take on the career politicians and drain the swamp.”

In “Conservative,” he says, “I’m Dr. Leo Valentín, I will always protect the unborn, our 2nd Amendment and will stand with President Trump’s America First agenda.”

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

