In face of protests, Jacksonville leaders plead for ‘solidarity’

Solidarity now? That’s the hope of the incoming Jacksonville City Council President.

Democrat Tommy Hazouri called a “form and solidarity” meeting with other leaders, in the hopes of finding solutions to long-simmering problems that have boiled over.

While it was never explained what form and solidarity means exactly, speakers wanted real reform in the wake of unprecedented protests against police violence in the streets the last two weeks.

Mayor Lenny Curry discussed “action taken yesterday” to “hear the voices of the people.”

Among that action: the removal of a Confederate monument in Hemming Park. And Curry marching with protesters affiliated with Black Lives Matter.

Curry referred to the “broken promises in the city … that have got to be fixed.”

Curry will establish a “committee” of “independent voices” to come together and help advance solutions.

“Budgets will reflect investments in our neighborhoods … all Council districts,” Curry said.

Sheriff Mike Williams “welcomes the opportunity to have even more discussion … with the community.”

Williams said he had a “great record of putting progressive policies into place,” including moving beyond strategies that “don’t work.”

State Attorney Melissa Nelson discussed a historic interest in race and criminal justice, saying a reform vision drove her run for office.

“We’ve taken over 700 meetings with the community,” Nelson said, adding that “we’ve gotten out of our lane a little bit on strategies focused on prevention and intervention.”

“It’s important that we get out there and hold uncomfortable conversations,” Nelson said.

Public Defender Charles Cofer is “encouraged” by the direction the city is headed in, especially in light of Tuesday’s events in Jacksonville.

“We’re all in this together,” Hazouri said, before discussing “meaningful steps” the Council would take in his year as President, an “era of enlightenment.”

The special committee on social justice will include all five committee chairs on the Council, Hazouri said.

There will be one unified MLK Breakfast, Hazouri added, a “symbolic but meaningful” change from recent rancorous years.

Brenda Priestly-Jackson, the Rules chair, will be on that committee, and she wants legislation to redress historic inequities that have led to the “unfulfilled promises of Consolidation.”

“Ethnoracial” divides have plagued the city, driving inequitable outcomes the city has never addressed, a “fundamental flaw” of the city.

Without addressing “communities that have been left out,” there will be no real change. And she’s not “rubberstamping” anything as Rules chair.

“It’s a time for action, not words,” said Finance Chair Matt Carlucci.

“Put our money where our mouth is,” said President-designate Sam Newby.

“You will not be attacked for what you say if that is what you truly believe,” said Council member Joyce Morgan.

“Each one of us will have to have thick skin,” advised CM Garrett Dennis. “We’re going to have to peel off the dirt and the filth.”