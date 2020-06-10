Bibiana Potestad again tops GOP rivals in HD 105 fundraising

Attorney Bibiana Potestad is once again atop the GOP field in House District 105 fundraising, adding more than $14,000 in May.

The contest also features a pair of Democratic candidates in former HD 105 candidate Javier Estevez and immigration attorney Maureen Porras. Neither of those two had posted their May numbers as of this posting.

Potestad’s May reports on the Division of Elections show more than $16,000 added during the month. However, that total includes three separate $1,000 donations from the same individual, for a total of $3,000. That exceeds the individual donation cap of $1,000. Potestad’s expenditures show the excess $2,000 was returned to that donor.

With Potestad’s May haul, she has now collected nearly $150,000 in the race to replace Rep. Ana Maria Rodriguez. Rodriguez is pursuing a Senate seat after just one term in the House.

Potestad has gone back and forth with Sweetwater City Commissioner J. David Borrero for the monthly fundraising lead in the contest. Potestad has topped Borrero for three straight months, however.

Borrero added just $500 in May donations. His fundraising has slowed significantly since the COVID-19 outbreak. That’s a reality affecting many other candidates as in-person fundraisers and other events are largely off-limits.

Borrero has brought in nearly $95,000 in outside money since joining the race last August. Borrero has also added $1,500 in self-loans.

A third Republican, Pedro Barrios, showed $0 earned for the sixth straight month. He’s collected less than $3,000 toward his bid.

Despite Borrero trailing Potestad in overall money raised, he has a narrow edge in cash on hand going forward. Borrero has just under $85,000 remaining in his war chest, while Potestad sits about $1,000 shy of that total.

All three GOP candidates have qualified for the Aug. 18 primary. Qualifying week began Monday and ends on Friday, June 12 at noon.

Candidates and political committees faced a Wednesday deadline to report all financial activity through May 31.

HD 105 covers parts of Miami-Dade, Broward and Collier counties.