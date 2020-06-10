Connect with us

Headlines Legislative Campaigns

Legislative Republicans backing Bob Cortes' bid for HD 30 rematch

2020 Headlines

State seeks to fast track voting rights appeal

Emails & Opinions Headlines

Jacksonville Bold for 6.12.20 — Such a perfect day

Federal Headlines

Rick Scott presses Zoom into reopening U.S.-based Chinese dissident's account

Headlines Jax

St. Johns County updates vacation rental plan

Headlines

All Voters Vote, the amendment that united the parties when no issue could
Rep. Bob Cortes, R-Altamonte Springs, speaks in support of Gov. Rick Scott's reassignment of 21 first-degree murder cases from State Attorney Aramis Ayala's office during a press conference Tuesday April 4, 2017 in the Florida House in Tallahassee, Fla. Cortes is calling for Ayala to either resign or be removed from office by Gov. Scott. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

Headlines

Legislative Republicans backing Bob Cortes’ bid for HD 30 rematch

Cortes picks up $50K in first month, mostly from lawmakers.

on

Former Rep. Bob Cortes‘s Republican friends and colleagues in the Florida Legislature want him back.

Cortes, seeking to reclaim the Florida House District 30 seat he lost in the 2018 election, broke fast from the gate in his first month of campaign fundraising, raising $50,000 in May. Most of it came from current and former Republican lawmakers or their political committees.

Twenty-six of them gave him $1,000 checks in May, and another five sent him $500 campaign contributions to help him in his quest to return.

To do so Cortes will have to reflip the seat away from Democratic Rep. Joy Goff-Marcil, who won the 2018 election.

Goff-Marcil raised less than $2,000 in May and has attracted less than $23,000 overall in the 10 months she’s been campaigning for reelection to a second term to represent people of north-central Orange County and southwestern Seminole County.

Yet the former Maitland City Council Member hardly needed much the first time, as Cortes out-raised and out-spent her by a ratio of more than six to one, and she won the election 53-47.

In May, Cortes, a former Longwood Mayor who now lives in Altamonte Springs, gathered 64 contributions of which 42 were for the maximum $1,000 amount.

Among those giving him $1,000 checks were Sen. Manny Diaz‘s Better Florida Education, Rep. Daniel Perez‘s Conservatives for a Better Florida, Sen. Keith Perry‘s Building a Prosperous Florida, House Speaker Jose Oliva‘s Conservative Principles for Florida, Rep. Clay Yarborough‘s Floridians for Conservative Values, Friends of (Rep.) Colleen Burton, Friends of (former Rep.) Matt Caldwell, Rep. Blaise Ingoglia‘s Government Gone Wild PAC, Rep. Tom Leek‘s Living Life With Purpose, Rep. Bobby Payne‘s Conservatives for Rural Florida, Rep. Rene Plasencia‘s Commitment to Opportunity, Rep. Bob Rommel‘s Florida Conservative Committee, Rep. David Santiago‘s Economic Growth PAC, Rep. Travis Hutson‘s Sunshine State Conservatives, former Rep. Chris Dorworth, Rep. Paul Renner‘s Florida Foundation for Liberty, Sen. Ben Albritton‘s Advancing Florida Agriculture, Friends of (Rep.) Ray Rodrigues, Rep. Jason Fischer‘s Conservative Solutions for Jacksonville, Sen. Wilton Simpson‘s Jobs for Florida, former Sen. Jack Latvala‘s Florida Leadership Committee, Sen. David Simmons‘ Citizens for Fiscal Leadership, Rep. Chris Sprowls‘ Floridians for Economic Freedom, Rep. MaryLynn Magar‘s Florida Sunshine Alliance, Rep. Stanley McClain‘s Liberty for Florida, and Sen. Rob Bradley‘s Working for Florida’s Families.

Among those giving him $500 checks, either directly or through committees, were Sen. Dennis Baxley, and Reps. Scott Plakon, Anthony Sabatini, Amber Mariano, and Chris Latvala.

Cortes entered June with $45,640 in the bank.

By contrast, Goff-Marcil picked up 17 contributions, none of them for $1,000, and a total of $2,696 in May. To date, she’s raised $22,832 and entered June with $19,872 in the bank for her reelection bid.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at scott@floridapolitics.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Vacation rental regulations a patchwork