Mayor’s retirement shakes up Bradenton race

As longtime Bradenton Mayor, Wayne Poston announced he won’t seek another term, as City Councilman Gene Brown jumped into the race to replace him.

This sets up a battle between two City Councilman, with Harold Byrd already qualified in the race.

Brown will resign his seat on the City Council in order to run.

“Bradenton is growing and with growth comes challenges,” Brown said. “I know we can keep taxes low, manage growth effectively and allow Bradenton’s story of prosperity to continue. Our top priorities are to protect our quality of life and public safety. Bradenton has a bright future and I’m asking for our entire community to rally with us to keep that future bright.”

Brown is vice president and chief operating officer of Brown & Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory. He previously served as president of the DeSoto Boys and Girls Club from 1989 to 1997 and on the Boys and Girls Club corporate board from 1994 through 2018.

He’s now serving his third term on the City Council representing Ward 2.

Byrd represents Ward 5 on the Council and is serving his second term.

“The city is poised to make great strides in the areas of redevelopment and providing economic development opportunities and jobs,” Byrd’s candidate statement reads. “The city has taken significant steps in achieving these goals. It is my desire to provide the necessary leadership, education, and experience to bring these things to fruition.”

Dimitrie Denis has also filed for the seat.

Poston’s retirement ends a significant era in city politics for Bradenton. A former publisher for the Bradenton Herald, he had been expected to seek a sixth term in office. During his time, the city has seen a revitalization of its downtown including opening the Riverwalk and developing the Village of the Arts.

He first won election after unseating Bill Evers and he’s since won five terms.