Connect with us

Headlines South Florida

Miami-Dade County Police Department bans use of chokeholds

Headlines Influence

Florida TaxWatch flushes out $136.3M in 'budget turkeys'

Corona Economics Headlines

Unemployment: Floridians' first-time claims drop by almost half

Corona Economics Headlines

1.5 million more laid-off workers seek unemployment benefits

Coronavirus in Florida Headlines Tallahassee

Nikki Fried pledges safety as top priority as first FDACS office reopens

America in Crisis Headlines

Jefferson Davis statue torn down in Richmond, Virginia
Image via Facebook.

Headlines

Miami-Dade County Police Department bans use of chokeholds

Protesters have been calling for chokehold bans, among other police reforms.

on

The Miami-Dade County Police Department (MDPD) will no longer allow its officers to use chokeholds on suspects, MDPD Director Freddy Ramirez announced Thursday morning. The shift comes after widespread protests over George Floyd‘s killing at the hands of Minneapolis police.

“I’m thankful for the valuable conversations I’ve been able to have over the past weeks,” Ramirez wrote on Twitter.

“I have decided to no longer authorize the utilization of the Applied Carotid Triangle Restraint (ACTR). This decision was based on a multitude of factors to include officer & public safety, feedback from policing professionals, members of our community local leaders & officials, as well as recommendations from the Police Executive Research Forum.”

Floyd died after Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes. Floyd was unconscious the final three minutes. Two other officers also knelt onto Floyd’s back during the encounter.

The ACTR tactic is different and involves an officer wrapping his arm around a suspect’s neck.

Activists have called for widespread police reforms following Floyd’s death. Critics have targeted the MDPD and other South Florida police agencies for still permitted chokeholds, which can be fatal. In 2014, Eric Garner was killed in New York City after police placed him in a chokehold. Like Floyd, he cried out “I can’t breathe” before dying.

Protests against the Floyd killing spread throughout the U.S. in recent weeks.

Some rioters infiltrated early protests in Miami-Dade County. That prompted county officials to install a curfew, which was lifted this past Monday.

Upon being appointed Director of the [MDPD] at the beginning of this year, I began a review process that initiated changes which I believe will help our Department live up to our vision of being the model law enforcement organization in the Nation,” Ramirez said.

“As a progressive agency, we must remain in a constant state of review & open to emerging best practices and community feedback.”

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to ryan.t.nicol@gmail.com.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Bob Sparks, Andrew Wilson.
Email: Peter@FloridaPolitics.com
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Connect
Sign up for Sunburn

Receive our team's agenda-setting morning read of what's hot in Florida politics. Delivered straight to your inbox Monday through Friday.

Vacation rental regulations a patchwork