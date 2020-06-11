Connect with us

Kaylee Tuck led fundraising in May, still trails Ned Hancock

Linda Tripp qualified on the Democratic side.

on

Sebring Republican Kaylee Tuck posted strong fundraising in May, collecting $5,923 despite the pandemic. But primary opponent Ned Hancock still boasts a nearly $100,000 cash on hand advantage in the House District 55 race.

Hancock collected $4,625 in May, but has pulled in roughly double Tuck’s contributions. The two Republicans have spent roughly the same amount in their campaigns for the open seat currently held by retiring Rep. Cary Pigman.

Both Tuck and Hancock filed last June.

Hancock, a citrus grower, continued to find support in the agriculture community, collecting $1,000 in May from Rocking G Ranch in Lake Placid among a range of smaller donations from individuals in the industry.

Tuck showed her political connections with $1,000 contributions from Republican finance leader Eric Robinson‘s Make America Great Again committee, Michael Millner’s Keep Florida Great and Leadership For Florida’s Future committees and Anthony Pedicini’s Citizen’s Alliance for Florida’s Economy committee.

Hancock was sitting on $140,207 in cash on hand heading into June. Tuck had $43,993, a total which includes a $5,000 candidate loan.

The race did see some action on the Democratic side, though it remains difficult to measure the consequences.

Democratic state committeeman Tony Munnings , Sr. remains filed in the race, but has not raised a dollar to date.

But he’s no longer the only Democrat in the race. Linda Tripp filed on May 29. She didn’t raise any money before the month ended, but she’s affiliated with the 90 For 90 and Democratic Environmental Caucus of Florida effort to field Democratic candidates in every Florida legislative race this year.

While Democrats have filed in every seat, many like Tripp jumped in after the period for petition gathering had closed, so it remains to be seen if all will qualify. Tripp has already paid a qualifying fee to the state, but Munnings has not. Hancock and Tuck both qualified by petition.

Jacob Ogles

